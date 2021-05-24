How the Legislature Plans to Muzzle Teachers

“Critical race theory” is the political kerosene du jour. This weekend, Republicans in the state senate passed a bill that would ban Texas public school teachers from presenting material about state-imposed racial inequities and historical facts that might reflect poorly on White people. That’s it in a nutshell.

The legislation is designed to spare White students any “guilt and anguish” that might result from knowing what their fellow classmates of color have endured. At its core, it insults White students, assuming they will dissolve in a heap if confronted with an expanded narrative. This confounds me. Texas students need better schools. Tools for critical thinking.

HB 3979 includes curriculum that requires the study of the Declaration of Independence and the Federalist Papers, which is already law. What’s new is that teachers must “to the best of their ability” provide neutral instruction on “sensitive” current events, such as the January 6 riot at the Capitol. They must provide diverse perspectives (my brain just pulled up a tape of “very fine people on both sides”). If they don’t, parents or students would have the legal tools to call foul, though the bill does not specify the process by which districts are supposed to handle potential allegations or consequences for breaking the law. In that sense, the bill is merely performative.

Many hours of debate were expended on the issue, at a time when Texas ranks 35th nationally for K-12 quality of education. For context, my home state of Kentucky ranked 33. Think: Texas trails Kentucky. And with representatives’ extremely limited time to legislate, the use of precious hours playing politics is indefensible. (The bill passed out of the Senate at nearly 2 a.m. on Saturday morning and now heads to the House.)

As we might say in No.33 ranked Kentucky—when we aren’t frog giggin’ or defending Rousseau’s underlying conservatism, both of which are personal memories— don’t y’all have bigger fish to fry?

The Texas Education Agency’s recent stats on race distribution make the legislation even more curious. The student body at Texas public schools is 52.8 percent Hispanic, 27 percent White, 12.6 percent Black, 4.6 percent Asian, and 2.5 percent multi-racial. So who are we protecting from what? Listen, as a college student who concentrated on the Western canon, my favorite book is the Federalist Papers. I hold the liberty to act, think, learn, question, work, serve, worship, and love dear to my heart. But I also learned to question moral equivalency, which is what this bill is requiring of Texas teachers.

Bethany Erickson at our sister publication, People Newspapers, has the play-by-play and a video of the debate. Here is a taste: