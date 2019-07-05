Leading Off (7/5/19)

Josh Brent In Even More Hot Water: The former Dallas Cowboy was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, which was a violation of his parole from the prior drunk driving conviction that came after the crash that killed his teammate and friend Jerry Brown. Yesterday, he was a no-show at his scheduled court appearance. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Dallas Zoo Can’t Keep its Animals Alive: It has only been a few weeks since a baby giraffe died in the Dallas Zoo’s care from causes related to anesthesia. The baby giraffe was being examined before an anticipated transfer to another zoo. Now, a new arrival at the zoo—a female African painted dog—has been killed by its packmates only a month after being introduced to the new community. The 8-year-old dog was killed by two brothers who were also recently transferred into the zoo’s care.

At Least Two Drown On Fourth at North Texas Lakes: A 31-year-old man drown in Possum Kingdom Lake. A 17-year-old boy drowned at Grapevine Lake. It’s a long holiday weekend. Stay safe out there.