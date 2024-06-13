First Look: The State’s Largest Mass Timber Office Building Comes to Frisco

There are hints of life dispersed around the first floor of the Offices at Southstone Yards, which has taken root in Frisco. A multistory moss wall greets visitors within seconds of stepping through the front doors.

In a conference room to the left, greenery rests in vases to compliment the dark wooden shelves and card catalog drawers. Open one of those drawers, and you’ll find packets of cilantro and sage seeds to take home. At the foot of the entry stairs, a jutting feature places panels of southern yellow pine in dynamic angles.

Almost as if the building has a secret it can’t wait to share, key elements on the concrete first floor hint at the main attraction above. An elevator ride solves the mystery; the upper floors feature columns and ceilings of southern yellow pine, and the structure itself is the largest mass timber office building in Texas.

The seven-story, class AA office building marks phase one office of the mixed-use Southstone Yards development in Frisco. Duda Paine Architects deisigned the Crow Holdings project, in partnership with Gensler.

Just north of State Highway 121 and near the Dallas North Tollway, another of the 242,300-square-foot project’s draw is its prime location, says Cody Armbrister, senior managing director for Crow Holdings Development’s office development group.

“Employers are now wanting to be closer to their employee base than perhaps they were in years past, pre-pandemic,” Armbrister says. “As employers fight to get people back in the office, they fight to create those connections amongst their people, the loyalty to their brand, and whatever they’re trying to accomplish from a business standpoint. Certainly the convenience of how close the office of that working environment is to their home is, I think, very strategic now, maybe more so than ever.”

Southstone Yards will build on that as it fills out the 45-acre development. Views from the fifth floor offer a bird’s-eye look at a 700-unit first phase of the multifamily component. An adjacent central park already has a pavilion shade structure and strung lights and is expected to host food trucks, an amphitheater and a central park restaurant. Plans for the development also include a second phase of office (totaling 338,000 square feet), a second phase of multifamily, and future hotel uses.

The phase one of office and restaurant space at 4401 Cirrus Way sets the tone for the overall project. Exteriors feature fins of Alaskan yellow cedar and double-height terraces. “It’s so warm and beautiful—it’s unique,” says Dana Vickerson, technical director with Gensler. “But then you can be minimal with your buildout too, and it allows you to let the wood be expressed while creating that space for the tenants inside.”

With a focus on both wellness and sustainability, the building includes a fitness amenity, space for a restaurant and cafe, private and shared terraces, and lounge and alternate workspaces. It also includes raised electrical flooring to reduce buildout costs and allow for future flexibility, 20 percent more fresh air intake above LEED requirements, and a designation as the first multi-tenant office in DFW with humidification. “The flight to quality is real,” Armbrister says. “Employers have realized that now, maybe more so than ever, the office needs to be a part of their value proposition to their employees.”

Armbrister says since the building was substantially completed last month, interest and engagement has notably grown As he puts it, the timing of the building’s delivery has met strides with industry strategy for future office use.

“I think if this building would have delivered 18 months ago, I think that the return to office and corporate America’s confidence in whatever their strategy now needs to be, post pandemic, it would have been very early, and I think there would have been a lot of guessing about ‘How much space do we need, what kind of environment, what type of economics, what kind of location,’” Armbrister says.

“And I think now, as that thinking process has matured for employers, we’re hitting it very nicely where we’re unveiling this building to the market, and people are like, ‘Wow, we now know what we wanted to do. We’re out ready visiting the market to find out what these new opportunities look like, and look at this amazing opportunity that we’ve never seen before.’ So, hopefully, knock on wood, our timing is good there.”