Big Chunk of Victory Park Sold to North Carolina’s Asana Partners

Following the purchase of Deep Ellum properties from 42 Real Estate last summer, real estate investment firm Asana Partners is doubling down on Dallas real estate with a 421,617-square-foot purchase of a collection of retail and office properties in the heart of Victory Park.

“We are proud that we delivered to the city of Dallas more than anybody expected in our redevelopment initiatives completed in Victory Park,” said Lance Fair, vice president of Victory Park and COO of Estein USA, in a statement. “We are confident that Asana Partners will perform as well as an experienced owner of urban retail assets.”

Within walking distance of American Airlines arena and at the intersection of downtown and Uptown, Victory Park is home to more than 3,500 apartments and an additional 1.5 million square feet of office space, including recently announced projects like Hines’ 39-story luxury tower The Victor and Kaizen Development Partners’ 300,000 square-foot office project The Link.

Dallas-based HFF marketed the real estate on behalf of the seller, Estein USA. Working the deal for HFF were senior managing directors Ryan Shore, Barry Brown, and Chris Gerard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.