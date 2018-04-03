Comparing Three Submarkets in Downtown Dallas

The most expensive rents in Dallas-Fort Worth’s office market are not in Uptown or Preston Center or even Plano’s Legacy. The Arts District has, at an average of $43.40 per square foot, the highest rates in North Texas.

This data comes from Cushman & Wakefield. Only three days into the second quarter of 2018, and Cushman & Wakefield has already released preliminary research recapping the first quarter.

For the first time, the real estate firm has bifurcated three submarkets within the downtown loop defined by Woodall Rodgers, Interstate 345, Interstate 30, and Interstate 35E.

“Office buildings in the Arts District along Ross Avenue are more aligned with Uptown, as they’re newer or are being substantially updated. The West End has an innovation culture and attracts a different type of tenant. The same is true of traditional buildings in the core of downtown. For these reasons, we thought it was important to measure the micro-markets separately, while still providing total Dallas CBD data,” Cushman & Wakefield Senior Director Lauren Napper says.

By defining the submarkets—CBD Core, the Arts District, and the West End—we have greater insight into the (sometimes vast) differences between the three. Other key findings include: