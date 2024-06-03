Former Major League Rugby Commissioner George Killebrew Joins United Pickleball Association

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

United Pickleball Association

George Killebrew, Chief Revenue Officer

The United Pickleball Association has named former Dallas Mavericks chief revenue officer and former Major League Rugby Commissioner George Killebrew in the same role he served the Mavs. Killebrew led Major League Rugby from 2019 to 2023, where he led efforts to add new expansion teams and increase sponsorships. Since leaving his post, Killebrew has been consulting on various sports business ventures, including Tom Dundon and the Professional Pickleball Association. He served the Dallas Mavericks for more than 27 years leading the tickets sales group, sponsorship team, and sponsor activation group.

Education: Southern Methodist University (BBA)

Topgolf

Maryam Morse, Chief People Officer

Topgolf has appointed Maryam Morse as the company’s chief people officer. Morse most recently served as the executive vice president of human resources and communications for Andrews Distributing the last six years. She also works as an adjunct professor at SMU’s Cox School of Business, where she teaches Strategic Human Capital Management. In her new role with Topgolf, Morse will be tasked with overseeing recruitment and retention, leadership training, employee experience, and Topgolf’s internal mental well-being platform.

Education: University of North Texas (MS), Southern Methodist University (BA)

Hall Group

Ben Brewer, Chief Operating Officer

Real estate developer Hall Group has brought on Ben Brewer as COO for the company’s Hall Asset Holdings real estate portfolio and will also serve as a member of the company’s strategic planning group and on the Hall Structured Finance loan committee. Prior to joining Hall Group, Brewer spent 18 years with Hines, and most recently served as the market leader for the company’s Dallas operations. In his new role, Brewer will lead the company’s asset management, development, and marketing teams with oversight of the company’s real estate portfolio.

Education: Baylor University (MAcc, BBA)

Dreamscape Hospitality

Adam Patenaude, President

Dreamscape Hospitality has appointed Adam Patenaude as the company’s new president to lead the Dallas office. Patenaude has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience. He previously worked at Aimbridge Hospitality for more than 15 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations. With Dreamscape, Patenaude will aim to drive strategic and profitable initiatives for the company’s portfolio across the country.

Education: Lewis & Clark College (BS)

Clune Construction

Mark Hein, Senior Vice President

Senior superintendent Mark Hein has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Hein has worked for Clune Construction since 2004 and relocated to Dallas in 2019. He was an electrician in the 7th Engineers Support Battalion and the 11th Marine Expeditionary in the Marine Corps for four years.

Education: Trade school

Sean Lobes, Vice President

Senior project manager Sean Lobes has been named the company’s vice president. He joined Clune in 2016 and served as a project manager for four years before transitioning to senior project manager for the last four years. Lobes previously worked as an assistant project manager for the Beck Group for four years beginning in 2012.

Education: Purdue University (BA)

Steve Lobes, Vice President

Senior project manager for Clune’s Dallas Mission Critical Group Steve Lobes has been promoted to vice president. Lobes joined Clune’s Chicago office in 2011 and relocated to Dallas in 2018.

Education: Purdue University (BS)

Locke Lord

Israel J. Miller, Partner

Israel J. Miller has joined Locke Lord as a partner in the firm’s private wealth practice group. Miller previously worked as a partner for Atwood & McCall and served as a trial attorney for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accountants for five years prior to moving over to private practice. His expertise revolves around tax law, specifically working with taxpayers and resolving state tax disputes, as well as complex estate planning structures.

Education: Southern Methodist University (LLM), Texas Tech University (JD, MS) The University of Texas at Austin (BA)

Partners Real Estate

Jeremy Brubaker, Partner

Partners Real Estate has tapped Jeremy Brubaker as the firm’s latest partner. Prior to joining Partners, Brubaker served as an executive vice president at NAI Robert Lynn for more than seven years where he oversaw the Uptown and Preston Center office markets. Before joining the commercial real estate industry, Brubaker had a career in the oil and gas industry, specializing in lease negotiations and acquisitions of oil and gas properties.

Education: N/A

Board Appointments:

The North Texas Regional Housing Consortium

Stacy Bowers, President

The North Texas Regional Housing Consortium has named Stacy Bowers as president. Bowers has more than 20 years of banking experience, most notably holding experience in the Community Reinvestment Act and Far Housing. She currently serves as the community affairs officer of the Texas Division of Simmons Bank where she has been for the last six years.

Education: The University of Texas