Unexpected Products and Portfolio Company Shaken Beverage Co. Add C-Suiters

Unexpected Products

John Terry, COO

Innovative new beverage holding company Unexpected Products, which owns Shaken Beverage Co. and Toucan Cocktails, has announced the addition of John Terry as COO. Terry has nearly 30 years of financial and entrepreneurial experience. He has served as an adjunct professor at SMU Cox School of Business since 1999 and was previously a managing partner for Verist Capital Management and the president of advisory firm ChurchillTerry.

Education: Southern Methodist University (MBA)

Shaken Beverage Co.

Jody Turnbow, President

Alcoholic beverage company Shaken Beverage Co., a portfolio brand of Unexpected Products, has appointed Jody Turnbow as president. Turnbow has more than 34 years of career experience in the alcoholic beverage sector. He previously served as the executive vice president and general manager of Gérard Bertrand Wines for the last year.

Education: Texas State University (BBA)

Southwestern Health Resources

Jenny Reed, Senior Executive Officer

Southwestern Health Resources has recently hired Jenny Reed as senior executive officer. Reed previously worked for Baylor Scott & White Health for more than 13 years, and most recently served as the senior vice president of Value-based Care for the last three years.

Education: Louisiana State University (MSW), University of Louisiana at Lafayette (BS)

Michelman & Robinson

Hooman Yazhari, Partner

Law firm Michelman & Robinson has tapped Hooman Yazhari to join the firm as a partner. Yazhari has more than 25 years of career experience. He also serves as lead director of energy transition strategies for investment management company Tortoise and as chairman and founder of Mobility Capital.

Education: The London School of Economics and Political Science (LLM), University of Oxford (BA)

The City of Anna Economic Development Corporation

Bernie Parker, Director of Economic Development

The City of Anna Economic Development Corporation has appointed Bernie Parker as director of economic development. Parker most recently served as interim director of economic development and assistant director of development for the City of Anna EDC for the last year. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in the city sector, and has worked for Texas cities such as Keene, Willow Park, and Murphy.

Education: University of Texas at Arlington (MPA), University of North Texas (BA)

Hall Group

Jessica Wheiles, Vice President and Controller

Real estate firm Hall Group has promoted Jessica Wheiles to vice president and controller of the firm. She previously worked as Hall Group’s senior accounting manager for the last five years. Prior to Hall Group, she worked for Leon Capital Group, serving as a senior accountant and accounting manager until 2019.

Education: Texas Tech University (MSA)

EarthxTV

Steve Schiffman, Executive Chairman

Television network EarthxTV has appointed Steve Schiffman as the executive chairman. Schiffman was previously the CEO of Cooper Media, the CEO and president of National Geographic Channels. He has also held senior roles at The Weather Channel, NASCAR, and Kraft Foods.

Education: Northwestern University (MBA), University of Massachusetts Amherst (BBA)

Pfluger Architects

Dr. David Young, Communications and Engagement Manager

Architecture firm Pfluger Architects has added Dr. David Young as communications and engagement Manager. Young previously served as superintendent and educator for 29 years in the Texas public education system. Young will provide communications, bond planning, and campaign strategy for school districts and higher education institutions to pass school bond programs.

Education: Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce

Trademark Property Company

Jamie Cox, Senior Vice President of Property Operations

Trademark Property Co. has hired Jamie Cox as senior vice president of property operations. Cox has nearly 15 years of real estate experience and has worked for companies such as Caruso, Taubman, Westfield, and OliverMcMillan. He also serves as a lecturer at NYU and Yale University.

Education: Yale University (MBA)

Board Appointments

Six Dallas executives have been elected to the SMU Board of Trustees, the principal governing body of the university, for four-year terms beginning in fall 2024.

Chris W. Kleinert – Hunt Investment Holds, Hunt Realty Investments, CEO

Kyle D. Miller – Silver Hill Energy Partners, Founder and CEO

James T. Mobley – Pony Rose Holdings, President

Brian S. Tyler – McKesson Corporation, CEO

William H. Vanderstraaten – Chief Partners, President and Co-Founder

Abigail Sassenhagen Williams – United to Learn, Founder and Executive Director