Business

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Financial Executive Awards

Hosted in partnership with ACG, FEI, and TXCPA Dallas, the program honored executives with Baylor Scott & White Health, o9 Solutions, Thryv, and more.
On April 23, the region’s top CFOs and other industry leaders gathered at On the Levee to celebrate those being recognized in D CEO’s Financial Executive Awards 2024 presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth Dallas-Fort Worth, Financial Executives International, and TXCPA Dallas.  

Networking and dinner were followed by a special awards presentation with a welcome from Gillea Allison, president of D Magazine Partners. 

As part of the program, Mahesh Shetty, ILE Homes’ founder and CEO, was honored with the Constantine “Connie” Konstans Excellence in Corporate Governance Award. It’s named for the late professor of accounting and information management at The University of Texas at Dallas who was D CEO’s first recipient of the honor and a corporate governance pioneer. 

Other winners include Emerging Leader in Finance Cameron Lessard of Thryv, Outstanding CFO of Large Company Anand Govind of o9 Solutions, Outstanding CFO of Nonprofit Organization Jennifer Mitzner of Baylor Scott & White Health, and more. For a full list of winners, click here. 

Winners were selected by a panel of esteemed industry judges. This year’s panel included: Sharon Adams of Thomas Edwards Group; Jennifer Cuello of EisnerAmper; Ray Estep of Estep Growth Partners; Jay Smith of Jefferson Wells; and Austin Waugh of First Liberty Institute. 

Thank you to title sponsors Forvis for their support of this event. Congratulations again to all the finalists and winners, who are featured in the May issue of D CEO. You can read D CEO‘s trend piece on financial executives here.

