Meet the Dallas 500: Aimee Fagan, Sidley Austin

Serving as a litigator in Sidley Austin’s global intellectual property litigation practice, Aimee Fagan serves clients on complex patent and commercial litigations, including business disputes, misappropriation of trade secrets, contract breaches, and securities investigations. As a new mother and lawyer, she had difficulty adjusting to a new balance, but now, as she’s settled into motherhood, she gives back to the industry by mentoring young mothers in law get through the difficult early parenting years with their careers intact.

Education: Southern Methodist University (JD), Louisiana State University (BA)

Birthplace: Houston

First Job: “Before starting high school, I worked for a local law firm reviewing a deceased partner’s files in an attic store room to identify clients and make arrangements to return files. This process took an entire summer and was less than glamorous. But I was able to get a sense of what it was like in a law firm, and it made me appreciate my next legal job making copies in the air conditioning.”

Best Advice: “Law is a people business. It is important to get to know and support the people you work with, the legal community—including the Dallas Bar Association and other legal organizations—the local judiciary, and the broader Dallas business community. Spending the time early in your career to dedicate time to supporting your community pays dividends in the long run—both in terms of career satisfaction and career success.”

Dinner Party: “If I could have dinner with any two business leaders, one would be Ross Perot Jr., because he is a passionate Dallas visionary whose company, Hillwood, has reinvented Uptown Dallas and helped turn the city into one of the most attractive cities in the world for professionals. I would love to hear more about his next plans for Dallas and surrounding areas, including how he expects Dallas to grow and change over the next few decades. My second would be Mark Cuban because he has a non-traditional, non-conforming approach to business and government that resonates with me. Plus, my daughter would be so proud if I had dinner with him, as our family has been a fan of ‘Shark Tank’ for many years.”

Destinations of Choice: “When Dallas gets hot, I love to escape and catch my breath in Colorado. Telluride is my favorite. And when I am itching for summer to arrive, I really enjoy a good trip to the panhandle of Florida.”

I Collect: “Roses. I picked up gardening during the pandemic, filling my house with fresh flowers every week. I have since purchased quite a few English roses and love to bring in cuttings before work.”

Hobby/Passion: “Gardening. If I’m stressed at work, I head to my gardens and start picking weeds and cutting flowers to bring inside. There’s nothing better for a quick reset than nature.”

Industry Change: “If I could change one thing about my industry it would be the billable hour. The law practice is fairly metric-driven, and living in six minute billable increments (and accounting for it all at the end of the day) can be frustrating for attorneys and their clients alike. It does seem that the industry is moving to embrace flat fees and alternative billing structures that alleviate some of the concerns with billing by the hour.”

Local Fare: “I love Sushi Sake in Carrollton. It is the highest quality and most authentic Japanese sushi we’ve had in DFW. I like to sit at the bar and have one of the chefs recommend the best sashimi and nigiri offerings. They also have some terrific sides, including wild mushrooms. If I can have a tie, I’d say Uchi is my other favorite. It adopts a modern fusion approach to sushi and other dishes, and does a terrific job of creating surprising, novel flavors.”

Guilty Pleasure: “Sweets. No matter how bad they are for me, I get through a long day or a busy trial with extra desserts. My favorite are the mini ice cream cones at Trader Joes, so good.”

Fun Fact: “I’m from southern Louisiana and used to host an annual crawfish boil. Until the last one had an extra 100 surprise guests crashing the event for some crawfish and beer.”

Toughest Challenge: “When I became a mother at a large law firm, I had a hard time reintegrating into the practice. I found that partners were reluctant to send work to me, and would make comments that suggested I should be at home with my child. I am proud that today’s generation of female lawyers has much more support. One of the greatest joys of my career is serving as a mentor and support to young women, to help them get through the difficult early parenting years with their careers intact.”

First Car: “I inherited the family’s Buick Skylark but totaled it within two minutes of getting my driver’s license. I was still in the parking lot of the DMV office, ran a stop sign, and was squished by a city bus.”

Proud Moment: “I won a significant, hard-fought trade secret trial for a top-tier accounting firm in the spring. My former law firm was on the other side, so it felt a bit personal. They marshaled all resources to win and gave me the battle of my career. It was my hardest and most satisfying trial win.”

A Better DFW: “It would be great to manage traffic and emissions through improved, safe public transportation that appeals to the masses. As DFW has grown, the number of cars on the highways has created congestion, lost productivity, and pollution. I also believe we need to pay careful attention to the increase in crime in our area and spend money and time addressing it before we encounter the problems we are seeing in Chicago, San Francisco, and elsewhere.”

Pivotal Moment: “My husband was diagnosed with AML leukemia when our daughter was not quite 3 years old, and I had just transitioned to a new law firm. My husband was in and out of ICUs and hospitals for most of three years following his diagnosis and ultimate bone marrow transplant. During that time I learned the importance of accepting help and giving myself grace, while I struggled to maintain my career, to be the mother I aspired to be, and to serve as my husband’s caregiver. He survived and is considered a ‘miracle man’ by many of his doctors—and me. After going through that, I know that each of us is much more resilient than we realize. While I hope to never go through something like that again, I know I would get through it with a community of colleagues, friends and family.”

Walk-up Song: “‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child. I’ve seen a lot in my career and personal life, and have overcome many challenges along the way. I am proud to have built a successful career, mentored others along the way, and remained true to my values while doing so.”

Must-read: “Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl. I first read this book when my husband was battling leukemia. The book, set in a Nazi concentration camp, provides a lesson in how to survive and thrive among the most difficult of situations. It brings home in a very moving way the concept that we should find joy in the small moments within the imperfect (or at times terrible) life. Find something to celebrate, a reason to be grateful every day.”

Spirit Animal: “A leopard. Because while a leopard is deadly, it is not loud and boisterous. Instead, it is stealthy, methodical and calculated in its movements. At trial, I am often underestimated at first, because I avoid grandstanding and chest bumping, preferring to slowly and methodically out-strategize the other side.”

Alternate Reality: “I’d be a psychologist. I double majored in psychology and political science, and I found psychology fascinating. I think our world needs a lot of help and healing right now, and I would enjoy helping people overcome obstacles to attain the best version of themselves.”

Embarrassing Moment: “I tend to concentrate very hard when I am thinking on a problem. A number of years ago, I was deep in my thoughts and walked straight into a light pole, knocking myself to the ground in front of my colleagues. We laughed about it later, of course.”

Bucket List: “I planned an overseas trip for my parents and my husband’s mother. After all they have done for us, it was so rewarding to be able to give back and create special memories with them.”

Key Strategy: “A good leader inspires rather than intimidates, and treats everyone on the team with kindness and respect. A good leader provides a safe space for team members to try and fail, providing helpful feedback along the way. A good leader encourages collaboration, really listens to her team, and recognizes and celebrates each individual’s strengths and contributions.”

Future Forecast: “I work with many successful women partners, and I can truly envision that in the near future half of our partnership and management roles will be female. Sidley has done a terrific job of recognizing our talented women, removing the obstacles that used to prevent women from holding management positions, and giving them a voice in their careers and in the future of the firm. Nothing makes me happier than to see young women succeed, knowing that we have successfully removed many of the obstacles I encountered early in my career.”

This Q&A is extended content from the 2024 Dallas 500, a special edition produced by D CEO that profiles the region’s most influential business leaders. Visit www.dallas500.com for details.