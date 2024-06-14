Matador Resources Completes Strategic Bolt-On Delaware Basin with EnCap Investments in $1.9 Billion Acquisition

Send your company’s latest business news to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Oil and natural gas company Matador Resources has come to an agreement with one of its subsidiaries to purchase a subsidiary of Ameredev II Parent, a portfolio company of EnCap Investments. This purchase includes properties where oil and natural gas are being extracted, as well as land that has the potential for future development located in Lea County, New Mexico, and Loving and Winkler Counties, Texas.

“Matador is very excited to work with EnCap again on this strategic bolt-on opportunity,” Matador Founder, Chairman, and CEO Joseph Foran said. “As with the successful Advance Energy deal we completed in April of 2023, we view the Ameredev transaction as another unique opportunity to work with EnCap and another value-creating opportunity for Matador and its shareholders.

“We evaluated this opportunity based on the high rock quality, the strong existing production and cash flow profile, the significant reserves additions, the high-quality inventory, the strategic fit within our existing portfolio of properties and the expansion of our midstream footprint with an ownership interest in Piñon.”

The acquisition includes an approximate 19% stake in Piñon Midstream, which operates midstream assets in southern Lea County, New Mexico. The consideration for this acquisition is a cash payment of around $1.9 billion.

Addus HomeCare Acquires Georgia-Based Home Healthcare Provider Gentiva in $350 Million Deal

Addus HomeCare has agreed to take on the personal care operations of Gentiva for an anticipated purchase price of approximately $350 million. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Gentiva is a dedicated hospice, comforting, and personal care services company. The transaction pertains to Gentiva’s personal care operations, which currently serve over 16,000 daily patients in seven states.

“The Gentiva personal care operations have annualized revenues of approximately $280 million, and we expect this transaction to be accretive to our financial results,” Addus Chairman and CEO Dirk Allison said. “Importantly, after funding this acquisition, Addus will still maintain a leverage ratio of less than three times, with the ability to quickly reduce our leverage through the additional expected cash flow.”

Founded in 1999, Gentiva is one of the biggest personal care services in Texas, where Addus has primarily been focused on expanding its footprint, as well as six other states such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, California, and Arizona with an average of 16,000 patients seen per day.

“A recognized leader in personal care services, Addus is the right home for our personal care division and our teammates who provide care to these important clients,” Gentiva CEO David Causby said. “This will ensure continued growth for that segment under proven leadership and will allow us to sharpen our focus on our industry-leading core hospice and palliative businesses, where we have the greatest opportunity to deliver the compassionate care that defines who we are, to those who need us the most.”

Plano-based Zips Car Wash Receives $70 Million Investment from New York-based Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital, a private equity firm specializing in lower middle market companies, has put forward a $70 million investment to support the growth and operations of its portfolio company, Zips Car Wash.

“Express only car wash chains are a great place to invest yet face challenging consumer trends that need to be addressed by Zips and the industry at large,” Atlantic Street Capital Managing Partner Andy Wilkins said. “This capital is critical for Zips’ efforts to think beyond existing industry strategies to accelerate growth, define membership experience and capture retail attention.”

Zips Car Wash experienced significant expansion over the past 20 years, with over 270 locations across more than 20 states. The majority of this growth has occurred in the last eight years through strategic acquisitions, development, and an increase in membership. Atlantic Street initially invested in Zips in 2020 and has further increased its investment in 2022 by acquiring additional equity from founding shareholders. Since the initial investment, Zips has focused on obtaining new locations.

Katz Bros. Take Over Mediterranean Bistro Suze’s Lease, Opening New Concept

Katz Bros., the owners of Beverley’s Bistro and Bar, Clifton Club, and Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, have recently taken over the lease for Suze, located at the corner of Midway and Northwest Highway in Dallas. It will be opening a new restaurant in November 2024. Chef Gilbert Garza, the current owner and chef of Suze, will be closing the restaurant after more than 20 years of serving Dallas.

The new concept will serve as the same neighborhood staple for Preston Hollow, Midway Hollow, Bluffview, Park Cities, and Greenway Parks as its predecessor. Guests can look forward to experiencing Katz Bros. signature South African influences, which pay homage to the Katz brothers’ family legacy.

“Gilbert and I have a shared history, as we both trained at the Mansion on Turtle Creek, albeit at different times,” Katz Bros. Founder Greg Katz said. “I’ve admired him for so long and am grateful that he’s worked with us over the last several months, entrusting us with the space where he grew such a wonderful community.”