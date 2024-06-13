How Legacy West Became an Incubator for Women-owned Small Businesses

Premier retail destination Legacy West in Plano is, of course, home to some of the most recognizable shops in the world, but it has also emerged as a beacon for female entrepreneurs with a collection of nine locally owned permanent tenants operated by women and several other temporary tenants who are part of the Legacy West Small Business Cohort.

As part of the cohort program, each year the shopping strip selects local companies to take part in the small business development program. It helps guide entrepreneurs through the challenging journey of starting and growing a business by providing resources, mentorship, education, and retail space.

Launched three years ago, the cohort, which features about a dozen companies each year, isn’t limited to women entrepreneurs but over the program’s lifetime, more than 90 percent of participants have been women founders.

Read Between the Lines Emilee Prado

Headlining the women-owned businesses at Legacy West is celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, who serves up her famous duck-fat fried chicken at Roots Chicken Shak, while Mora Namdar’s BAM Beauty Bar provides makeup and blowout services and Melinda Jones’ Read Between the Lines specializes in greeting cards, candles, and gifts.

The Legacy West Small Business Cohort, led by Rachel Chang—the marketing director at mixed-use development operator Prism Places, which operates Legacy West—has been instrumental in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across North Texas. Over the past three years, 30 women have participated in the program and, in 2024, 83 percent of the cohort consisted of women-owned businesses.

“Our goal is to champion women entrepreneurs by providing a supportive space for them to connect, exchange knowledge, and receive guidance from mentors and peers,” Chang said. “We organize workshops and seminars covering various business topics such as marketing, finance, and leadership. Our small business cabins serve as platforms for owners to showcase their offerings, expand their reach, and engage with a wider audience. We also host ‘Small Business Saturdays’ year-round, fostering an environment where these businesses can flourish. Feedback from our participants emphasizes the program’s vital role in creating connections and combating the isolation often experienced by entrepreneurs.”

Erika Chambers of Puzzles of Color (left) and Rachel Chang of Legacy West Small Business Cohort Victoria Saperstein

One entrepreneur from this year’s cohort is Erika Chambers, the co-founder of Puzzles of Color. Founded in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Puzzles of Color was born out of Chambers’ passion for puzzles and her desire to see more representation of Black artists in the space. After rapid success through e-commerce sales of her puzzles, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Walmart have picked up the product. Chambers has also scored shelf space in 31 independent retailers and will soon be stocked in Barnes & Noble.

“Being a part of Legacy West’s cohort has been incredibly impactful for my business and journey as an entrepreneur,” Chambers said. “I have really benefited from Legacy West granting us the privilege to showcase our products in their stores and collaborate with pop-ups. As well as providing us with an outdoor station for selling our merchandise. This opportunity has allowed us to analyze our profits and monitor monthly product fluctuations. The chance to learn from renowned retailers and seek their guidance has not only provided mentorship but has also fostered a supportive community among the other members of our cohort. Together, we are all driven to achieve our goals.”

Legacy West is also committed to supporting numerous nonprofit organizations annually. Some of their partners include the Family Place, Project Beauty, Make-A-Wish North Texas, the American Heart Association, and Lovepacs.

One notable nonprofit organization in the cohort, Project Beauty, has found a partner in Albion Fit, a woman-owned swim, leisure, and athletic attire brand. Founded in 2019, Project Beauty provides free beauty services to women and children in shelters and transition homes. Its mission is to rebuild self-esteem and foster self-love, ultimately helping individuals develop a positive self-image.

Albion has hosted Project Beauty’s annual prom dress drive since 2021. Over the years, more than 700 prom dresses, along with 300 accessories and shoes, have been donated by local families. Last year alone, they served close to 300 girls, ensuring that no underprivileged girl misses out on the magic of prom due to financial constraints. This initiative, known as Project Glam, has become a cherished tradition, making dreams come true one dress at a time.

“Prom night is a milestone that holds great sentimental value,” CEO Jo Lam says. “However, for many underprivileged girls, the cost of attending can feel insurmountable. Through strategic local partnerships, Project Glam provides complimentary prom dresses, accessories, and shoes, ensuring that every girl can shine on her special night. By offering these essential resources, Project Glam makes dreams come true.”