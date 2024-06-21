GameSquare Holdings Sells Interest Stake in FaZe Media for $9.5 Million

Send your company’s latest business news to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

GameSquare Holdings has sold a 25.5 percent stake in FaZe Media to an entity controlled by FaZe Media’s CEO FaZe Banks for $9.5 million. This comes after Matt Kalish’s $11 million investment in a 49 percent stake in FaZe Media in May 2024. These transactions value FaZe Media at around $40 million.

“Today’s announcement is a win-win for GameSquare, FaZe Media, and the greater FaZe Clan community,” GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna said. “Since completing the acquisition of FaZe Clan in March 2024 our strategy has been focused on reigniting the FaZe brand by returning its founders in a meaningful way. With the support of Matt Kalish and his direct investment in FaZe Media, we structured the new business as a creator-led IP and media company. Today’s announcement solidifies this approach by providing access to a significant stake in the business and aligning FaZe’s founders in the success of the brand.”

GameSquare will retain control of the voting interest in FaZe Media and will continue to consolidate its financial results. GameSquare still owns 100 percent of FaZe Esports, one of the leading esports organizations globally.

Netflix House Set to Launch at Galleria Dallas in 2025

Galleria Dallas is set to unveil Netflix House, a permanent entertainment destination, in the fall of 2025. This venue will showcase immersive experiences, retail therapy, and distinctive food and beverage offerings inspired by Netflix shows and movies. It will serve as the first-ever Netflix House in Texas and one of only two in the entire United States.

Currently, construction is in progress on two floors of the northwest anchor space within the shopping center. “Welcoming Netflix House to Galleria Dallas allows the center to sit at the forefront of the experiential economy, which is such a key aspect of retail today,” Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed said. “We’re focused on giving our guests the best possible experience as they shop, dine, and spend time with friends and family.”

Vet-Staffing Agency Evette Partners with AI Software Company Krista.ai

Veterinary staffing agency Evette has partnered with Krista.ai to modernize veterinary services and make them more accessible. This partnership aims to streamline internal processes, allowing employees to focus on strategic work while automating administrative tasks.

“Integrating with Krista.ai is a win-win across the board. Evette Founder and CEO Elise Burns said. “By utilizing this AI software, we’ll be able to eliminate human friction and automate tedious, administrative tasks that have been overwhelming our employees. This isn’t going to be a single-department solution, it’ll be a one-stop shop across our entire business and allow our employees to focus on the work that matters—ensuring high-quality, bespoke concierge services to our veterinarians and vet techs.”

As the only relief staffing firm with a full-concierge program, Evette offers personalized support, guaranteed salary, full benefits, loyalty retention programs, and more. They currently work with 2,500 clinics nationwide and have a high retention rate. In 2024, Evette expanded its solutions to include vet technicians, providing them with peace of mind and flexibility. By utilizing Krista.ai’s software, Evette aims to increase employee accuracy, productivity, and unlock their full potential without replacing them with AI automation.

“The ability to help Evette unlock not only the capabilities of their tech stack, but also maximize the potential of their current and future employees is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together,” Krista.ai CEO Michael Haske said. “Our clients typically see an average of 50-80 percent productivity increase and our ultimate goal is to further aid Evette’s growth, streamline their processes and, ultimately, help employees reach their full capabilities.”