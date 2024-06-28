Well Traveled: A Breathtaking Escape to Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo

Nestled within one of earth’s last remaining tropical dry forests, the Andaz Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is a unique and breathtaking getaway. With beautiful views of ocean and forest, sounds of howler monkeys synchronizing their calls, and aromatic nodes of local fare, the resort is truly a taste of the entire region.

The Andaz, which has 177 keys, played host to a recent getaway of mine. With adventures in the sky, golf on the nearby Arnold Palmer-designed grounds, and fine dining at every turn, it truly was a trip to remember.

I kicked off my expedition with a visit to the ONDA Spa & Wellness Sanctuary. Nestled deep in the jungle that intertwines the resort, the treatment rooms provide views of the lush greenery and swinging monkeys. Don’t be startled if a monkey nestles right up next to you—one of the babies from a local troop made sure to greet me as I walked out onto the spa’s porch. The Energize Treatment is the perfect way to decompress and prepare for adventure. And my first excursion was to the peninsula’s high-rope and zip line park, so I needed a primer for the body.

Weaving through the tropical dry forest, the ropes course offers varying difficulties of easy, intermediate, and difficult paths. I traversed through the intermediate and difficult tracks and it was quite the workout. All courses culminate with a mini bungie jump to the ground from a couple stories high.

Travel Tips Gretchen Frary Seay Embraces the Pure Life Four years ago, Clearsight Advisors Co-founder and Managing Director Gretchen Frary Seay embarked upon her first trip to Costa Rica; she loved it so much she recently purchased a home on Peninsula Papagayo. Her favorite activities include zip lining and paddle boarding. In terms of fare, she is a regular at Nemare where she indulges in the steaks and savors the tropical fruits she always misses when she’s in Dallas. “Costa Rica embodies the essence of Pura Vida, [the country’s unofficial slogan], a philosophy characterized by simplicity, positivity, and a profound connection to nature,” she says. “I am drawn to the warmth of the local community and inspired by their commitment to sustainability.” —Bridget Reis

If golf is your game, the peninsula’s course—dubbed the Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo—boasts dramatic elevation changes and expansive views of the ocean. The vistas from the tee boxes at holes six, seven, and eight are sure to make your jaw drop. Hole six’s tee shot drops more than 200 feet below onto a 50-yard wide fairway—it was the most memorable view from my round.

The par 72 course was in pristine condition when I played it in early spring—you could comfortably sleep on the lush grass. With wide open fairways and soft greens, it’s the ideal resort course. It’s no wonder that it has been routinely named by Golf Digest as one of the world’s top 100 courses outside of the United States.

Whether after a spa treatment, round of golf, or local excursion, Andaz’s dining options are sure to the hit spot following a day in the sun. Its signature restaurant is Ostra, a modern reimagination of traditional local cuisines. Start with the chicharron, a plate of pulled pork gyoza dumplings, and the Costa Rican croquettes stuffed with roast beef and guacamole cream. For mains, the tico-style shrimp paella and Caribbean snapper filet are top options. If staying in one of the beautiful villas—which are nestled at the resort’s peak—guests have exclusive access to an upscale breakfast at Ostra to kick off the day. Like me, you’ll probably do a happy dance every time the waiter shows up with the restaurant’s fresh breads of the day.

Andaz Costa Rica's fresh breads of the day at Ostra

On the other side of the resort is Chao Pescao, which offers tapas-style fare with flavors from various South and Central American countries. Four to six tapas are sufficient for two patrons—the choripan, civeche Puerto Limon, and grilled steak gallos are standouts. Make sure to pair your tapas with drinks from the corresponding region—that’s how you get the best tasting experience.

It’s not a beach trip unless you find time to bum it by the sea. So, take a short boat ride to Casa de Playa, the resort’s private beach, for seaside lounging and lunch options at Meso that will keep you coming back. The beef tagliata served with an arugula salad, garlic roasted potatoes, and chermoula sauce was to die for—simply paired with a view of Culebra Bay and a piña colada, I might as well have been in heaven.

If you opt to stay in one of the 25 villas at Andaz, Executive Chef Froylan Ramos will cook a meal for you on site. You can make any request for dinner, but why not go all out and try the Cara Flaca fish? Local to the region, Ramos simply enhances the fish’s natural flavors with a little seasoning and freshly made verde salsa. He, of course, comes equipped to the villa with the goods to mix a couple—or a handful—of margaritas.

But a trip to Costa Rica isn’t complete without a proper coffee tasting. Along with requesting Chef Ramos, make sure to book an in-villa barista class with Luis Carlos to learn about the country’s coffee roots and how best to brew a cup of joe. The class is both educational and fun—and who wouldn’t relish tasting coffee from one of the world’s most renowned coffee regions?