D CEO Named the Country’s Best Regional Business Magazine—for a Fourth Straight Year

It was an evening of celebration in Baton Rouge last Friday at the 2024 Editorial Excellence Awards. D CEO, the business title of D Magazine Partners, was named the best regional business magazine in the nation—for a fourth consecutive year.

Judged by faculty at the esteemed University of Missouri School of Journalism on behalf of the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, the program is considered the Oscars of the industry.

“This publication is impressive and distinctive, with a stylish look and a classic, refined sensibility that mirrors its city,” the judges wrote about their decision to award D CEO the Best of Show prize. “Covers are beautiful, with sophisticated typography and technically superb portraits. Design is graceful and well-balanced; and the writing is consistently excellent, with lively profiles and richly reported narratives. This is clearly a top-tier publication.”

Creative director Hamilton Hedrick swept the design categories with four golds, including Best Overall Design and Best Use of Photography and Illustrations, along with Best Cover and Best Feature Layout, both for “The Loop Comes Full Circle.” The judges praised the photography by Kathy Tran and Hedrick’s “creative and resourceful” design, commenting on his “flawless execution” and calling his work “a clear cut above the rest.”

Stories “come to life through exquisite and quintessential visual storytelling,” they wrote. “The design of this publication checks all the boxes, with impactful and memorable covers, beautiful photography, impressive use of illustrations, innovative designs, and a pioneering use of graphic elements.”

The magazine’s annual Dallas 500 won gold in the Best Ancillary Publication category. And its “Roots” series, featuring stories written by Ben Swanger and Christine Perez, won a Silver award for Best Recurring Feature. “The tales of ambition, resolve, and resilience are expertly told with solid reporting and skillful writing,” the judges wrote.

The Alliance of Area Business Publishers represents more than 70 regional and local business journals and magazines in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Puerto Rico. Together, they reach more than 1.2 million business professionals.