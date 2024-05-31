Energy Transfer Acquires WTG Midstream in $3.25 Billion Acquisition 

Send your company’s latest business news to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Energy Transfer and WTG Midstream have agreed for Energy Transfer to acquire WTG Midstream Holdings in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion. The purchase will be made from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate, and Diamondback Energy.

Energy Transfer holds more than 125,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure in the U.S. This deal will aim to expand that pipeline by over 6,000 miles as well as its processing network in the Permian Basin. WTG Midtsream is based in Midland with primary operations in the Midland Basin, specializing in gas gathering, compression, and treating and processing solutions.

The transaction will include $2.45 billion in cash and around 50.8 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units. Expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, the deal is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Aethon Acquires Natural Gas Company Tellurian’s Assets in $260 Million Agreement

Tellurian and Aethon Energy Management have announced an agreement for Aethon to acquire Tellurian’s integrated upstream assets for $260 million. They have signed a heads of agreement for Aethon to purchase two million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas from Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG plant.

“The expanding scale of our vertically integrated business continues to deliver capital efficiency and industry-leading margins as we work to accelerate the role of natural gas in the broader energy transition,” Aethon Energy CEO Albert Huddleston said. “This Fund II and Fund III acquisition provides complementary growth opportunities alongside our extensive upstream and midstream footprint in the Haynesville with more than 20 years of existing inventory life. Our partnership with Tellurian will provide our downstream LNG customers with the lowest methane emission intensity in North America.”

This acquisition will expand Aethon’s presence in the Louisiana Haynesville and Bossier shale basins, covering approximately 31,000 net acres. The assets include gathering and treating systems with a capacity of up to 100 million cubic feet per day, increasing Aethon’s pro forma gathering and treating capacity to over 3 billion cubic feet per day. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, with Tellurian planning to use the proceeds to reduce borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

“Today’s agreements with Aethon take us several steps closer to developing the Driftwood LNG project, for which Aethon is a vital partner,” Tellurian Executive Chairman Martin Houston said. “The offtake agreement for two [million tons per annum] provides the foundation to accelerate Driftwood and demonstrates that we have successfully aligned our commercial offerings to meet the needs of potential customers. For Tellurian, the proceeds from the sale of our upstream assets allow us to retire senior secured notes and strengthen our balance sheet for the long term. This is an important moment for our company, as Tellurian continues to make progress against our strategic plan.”

AECOM Awarded Five-Year Contract from U.S. Army Environmental Command

AECOM, a leading infrastructure consulting firm, has secured a five-year, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Environmental Command to provide environmental remediation services. This contract includes the investigation and remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances across various locations in the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska.

“We are proud to continue leveraging our leading environmental expertise in partnership with the U.S. Army on their environmental remediation challenges across the U.S.,” AECOM Chief Executive of global Environment business Frank Sweet said. “Importantly, we now hold a series of key environmental remediation contracts across our U.S. government clients, including for the U.S. Army, Navy, FEMA and NASA, which positions us well to support our clients on the regulatory demands for emerging constituents like PFAS.”

AECOM will address hazardous and toxic waste, focusing on persistent compounds like PFAS. With over 20 years of PFAS experience at more than 600 sites worldwide, AECOM will support the U.S. Department of Defense in its PFAS response efforts.

“The remediation of PFAS is not just an environmental challenge — but one related to protection of water as a resource,” AECOM Chief Executive of global Water business Beverley Stinson said. “As the number one Water design practice as ranked by Engineering News-Record, we look forward to supporting the U.S. Army through this contract and continuing our work with federal agencies to protect human health, the environment and our water supply.”

Solutions by Text Secures $100 Million in Growth Financing

Solutions by Text has secured $110 million in growth financing, with the transaction co-led by Edison Partners and StepStone Group. Stifel Venture Bank also provided a lending facility.

“When Edison first invested in SBT two and a half years ago, we saw a founder-led, capital-efficient business with a competitive moat that went deep on regulatory and carrier compliance and wide on financial industry solutions and third-party technology integrations,” Edison Partners General Partner Kelly Ford said. “Since then, David and his team have consistently overperformed and further cemented unparalleled trust among regulators, carriers and leading financial institutions. It’s been an incredible partnership that we’re thrilled to continue through this next phase of profitable growth.”

This significant investment follows Edison Partners’ initial backing in November 2021, during which SBT’s bookings and revenue have more than tripled. SBT specializes in compliant messaging and payment solutions tailored for consumer finance sectors. In 2023, SBT experienced a 95% increase in messaging volume, and they are on track to double this growth rate.

“We are so pleased that Edison Partners and StepStone share our conviction about the vast potential for an enterprise-scale compliance platform to orchestrate text messaging and payments in consumer finance,” Solutions by Text CEO David Baxter said. “Consumers want an alternative to endless emails, confusing web portals, and lengthy rounds with call centers when engaging their financial providers. While texting is ubiquitous with consumers, it has not matched up with the rigorous business requirements of finance regulators and carrier networks. We have bridged this divide to drive massive returns for our financial customers and put us on an accelerated upward growth trajectory.”