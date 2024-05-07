Tuesday, May 7, 2024 May 7, 2024
87° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
D CEO Events

D CEO Presents: The Science Behind Belonging—The Power of Inclusive Leadership

This panel will delve into the science behind belonging in the workplace, concrete steps every leader can take to create a more inclusive culture, and the business case for DEI initiatives.
By |
Image

The research is clear: Leaders hold a pivotal role in fostering psychological safety within diverse teams. After all, they account for a difference of up to 70 percentage points in employees’ experience of belongingness and psychological safety, according to Harvard Business Review. And why does psychological safety in the workplace matter? Because in Google’s groundbreaking 2017 study of high-performing teams, psychological safety was identified as one of the key determining factors of a team’s success.

Diverse and inclusive workplaces yield many benefits and help us seize opportunities that we may not see otherwise. This panel will explore the science of psychological safety in the workplace and concrete steps every leader can take to create a truly more inclusive—and high-performing—culture today. It will also delve into the business case for DEI initiatives, how leaders measure the impact of DEI efforts, and what metrics they can use to track progress.

When
Wednesday, May 15, 9 – 11 a.m.

9 – 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and networking
9:30 a.m. Panel
10:30 a.m. Audience Q&A

Where
Communities Foundation of Texas
5500 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75225

Complimentary self-parking available.

Tickets: $60

Panelists

Dr. Janet Ahn, Chief Behavioral Science Officer, MindGym

Nate Bennett, Senior Vice President Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Comerica Bank

You can purchase tickets here.

Author

D CEO Staff

D CEO Staff

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Commercial Real Estate Awards

More than 500 of North Texas' top dealmakers gathered to celebrate the year's most notable projects and the people who made them happen.
By
Image
D CEO Events

Get Tickets Now: D CEO’s 2024 Women’s Leadership Symposium “Redefining Ambition”

The symposium, which will take place on June 13, will tackle how ambition takes various forms and paths for women leaders. Tickets are on sale now.
By
Image
D CEO Emerging Women Leadership Network

Scenes from D CEO’s Emerging Women Leadership Network Final Reception 2024

Nearly 90 members and mentors of the Emerging Women Leadership Network gathered to celebrate a year of growth and achievements.
By
Advertisement