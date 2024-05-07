D CEO Presents: The Science Behind Belonging—The Power of Inclusive Leadership

The research is clear: Leaders hold a pivotal role in fostering psychological safety within diverse teams. After all, they account for a difference of up to 70 percentage points in employees’ experience of belongingness and psychological safety, according to Harvard Business Review. And why does psychological safety in the workplace matter? Because in Google’s groundbreaking 2017 study of high-performing teams, psychological safety was identified as one of the key determining factors of a team’s success.

Diverse and inclusive workplaces yield many benefits and help us seize opportunities that we may not see otherwise. This panel will explore the science of psychological safety in the workplace and concrete steps every leader can take to create a truly more inclusive—and high-performing—culture today. It will also delve into the business case for DEI initiatives, how leaders measure the impact of DEI efforts, and what metrics they can use to track progress.

When

Wednesday, May 15, 9 – 11 a.m.



9 – 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and networking

9:30 a.m. Panel

10:30 a.m. Audience Q&A

Where

Communities Foundation of Texas

5500 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75225

Complimentary self-parking available.

Tickets: $60

Panelists

Dr. Janet Ahn, Chief Behavioral Science Officer, MindGym

Nate Bennett, Senior Vice President Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Comerica Bank

