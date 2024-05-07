Amegy Bank Finds New President and CEO to Lead DFW Region

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Amegy Bank

Carlos Munguia, President and CEO—Dallas-Fort Worth

Amegy Bank, which has $14 billion in assets and about 1,000 employees, has promoted Carlos Munguia from Dallas region president to president and CEO of Amegy Bank–Dallas-Fort Worth. Munguia, who joined Amegy in 2017, brings more than 40 years of banking experience to his new role. He previously served as executive vice president and manager of commercial banking for Texas Capital Bank for six years. Munguia is a member of the Dallas Citizens Council, Salesmanship Club of Dallas, vice chairman of the UNT System Board of Regents, and on the VISTAGE Chief Executives Advisory Board.

Education: Southern Methodist University (MBA), University of North Texas (BBA)

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Patrick Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer

Restaurant chain Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has brought on Patrick Kirk to the brand’s leadership ream as chief marketing officer. Kirk previously served as vice president of bar and beverage for Applebee’s for seven years after a decade with Buffalo Wild Wings, where he first served as marketing and brand manager, then as director of beverage innovation.

Education: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (BA)

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Drexell Owusu, Chief Learning Officer

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has named Drexell Owusu as its chief learning officer. Owusu most recently served as the CIO of The Dallas Foundation for three years and as senior vice president of education and workforce for the Dallas Regional Chamber for three years until 2021. Owusu also serves on several civic and nonprofit boards, including the Better Block, Education is Freedom, Education Opens Doors, Impact Ventures, and the SMU Simmons School of Education and Human Performance.

Education: Rice University (BA)

Standard Meat Company

Keith Blanks, Chief Commercial Officer

Family-owned Fort Worth company Standard Meat Co. has appointed Keith Blanks as CCO. Blanks has more than 30 years of industry experience. In his new role Blanks will be responsible for commercial strategy, executive business development, account management, and more. Blanks first began his career with Cargill in 1993, working his way to VP of Cargill Foodservice North America where he served for six years until 2015.

Education: Missouri University of Science and Technology (BSME)

Savills

Cally Miltenberger, Co-President, Texas Region

Real estate agency Savills has tapped Cally Miltenberger as co-president of the company’s Texas region. Miltenberger has more than 19 years of industry experience. She previously served as vice president of customer solutions for Link Logistics for two years most recently after a lengthy stint with Ernest and Young as a senior manager, strategy and transactions.

Remington Hospitality

Chase Chasteen, General Manager of Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Hotel management company Remington Hospitality has appointed Chase Chasteen as the general manager of the Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown. Chasteen has more than 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has been with the company for more than seven years, having joined in 2017. Prior to joining Remington he served as the hotel manager for Hotel Yountville, a luxury resort and spa in Napa Valley, California.

Education: The University of Texas at Austin (BBA)

U.S. Energy Development Corp.

Robert Thaxton, Vice President of Oil and Gas Business Operations

Exploration and production company U.S. Energy Development Corp. has promoted Robert Thaxton from senior strategist to the organization’s VP of oil and gas business operations. Thaxton has been with the company for more than a decade, joining in 2014 as a member of the firm’s engineering department. In 2020 he was promoted to senior strategist, working to improve the company’s positioning, business strategies, and risk management initiatives.

Education: The University of Texas at Austin (MBA), Cornell University

Education: Texas A&M University (BBA)

Lion Real Estate Group

Amanda Zinsmeyer, Vice President of Marketing and Education

Real estate investment and asset management firm Lion Real Estate Group has tapped Amanda Zinsmeyer as the firm’s VP of marketing and education. Zinsmeyer has more than 30 years of multifamily and real estate industry leadership experience and will focus on enhancing Lion’s property management team in her new role. She previously served as VP of marketing and education for Allied Orion Group, where she was responsible for the marketing and training for a portfolio of more than 30,000 units.

Education: Tarrant County College

Higginbotham

Chris Rooker, President of Business Insurance

Insurance company Higginbotham has promoted long-time executive team member Chris Rooker to president of business insurance. Rooker has been with Higginbotham since 1999. He is licensed with a Certified Insurance Counselor designation. In his new position, Rooker will look to support producers in offices across the company to ensure smooth integration of new partners.

Education: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (BBA)

John Schramm, Chief Operating Officer of Business Insurance

In concert with Rooker elevation, Higginbotham has also appointed John Schramm to COO of business insurance. Schramm previously served as senior vice president and lead of US Field Operations at commercial insurer CNA. He obtained a Charter Property and Casualty Underwriter certification from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

Education: John Carroll University (BS, BA)

Paladin Partners

Robert Miller, Partner

Commercial real estate company Paladin Partners has added Robert Miller to the firm as a new partner. Miller has more than 20 years of real estate experience, having started his career with Lee & Associates in 2002. He relocated to DFW more than a decade ago and has worked with industrial landlords and tenants. In his career he has successfully brokered over 700 transactions with a cumulative value exceeding $250 million.

Education: Baylor University

Comerica Inc.

Floyd Kessler, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Risk and Controls Officer

Comerica has named Floyd Kessler to the new role of executive VP, chief business risk and controls officer. Kessler has more than 18 years of financial services experience. He previously worked for companies like MBO Partners, First Citizens Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank.

Education: St. Mary’s University (MBA), Texas State University (BBA)

Board Appointments

Regional Hispanic Contractors Association

Rey Roca, Chairman of the Board

The Regional Hispanic Contractors Association announced the appointment of a new chairman of the board and four new board members. The 2024–2025 chairman of the board is Rey Roca, the current chief operating officer of MPO Solutions. Roca has more than 30 years of industry experience, and has worked for companies such as Spartan Group, McKissack & McKissack, and NV5. He has been a member of the RHCA for more than four years, having joined in 2020.

Education: The University of Texas at Arlington

Board Member Appointees:

Marissa Sanchez, Board Officers’ Vice Chair, VANIR

Luis Delgado, Immediate Past-Chair, STV

Marvin Jackson, Secretary, Archer Western

Clint Binkley, Treasurer, AECOM Hunt.