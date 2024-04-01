Evry Health and RAVE Restaurant Group Add to C-Suite

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO Assistant Editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Evry Health

Christina Rassi, Chief Growth Officer

Health insurance company Evry Health has named Christina Rassi as the company’s chief growth officer. A saleswoman by trade, Rassi will lead Evry’s growth in the market, navigating the company as many employers face rising healthcare costs due to inflation. Rassi has more than 16 years of experience working for Aetna, a CVS Health Company, most recently serving as executive director and market head of sales and service beginning in 2019. Prior to working for Aetna she worked in sales for Holmes Murphy & Associates.

Education: Oklahoma State University (BBA)

RAVE Restaurant Group

Jay Rooney, Chief Financial Officer

In a flurry of hires and promotions for RAVE Restaurant group, Jay Rooney has been named CFO of RAVE. Rooney previously worked for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, serving as vice president of accounting and finance before moving into the role as CFO. He also worked for more than 19 years at Brinker International.

Education: Texas Christian University (MBA), Allegheny College (BA)

Zack Viljoen, Vice President of Operations for RAVE and General Manager of Pie Five

Zack Viljoen has been promoted to VP of operations for RAVE Restaurant Group and general manager of Pie Five. Viljoen started working for the company in 2023 and has served in various positions, most recently as senior director of marketing and strategy. Before joining RAVE, he worked for the South African branch of internet service provider company Intellifi starting in 2018.

Education: North-West University (BComm)

Denise Wilson, Associate Vice President of Supply Chain

Denise Wilson has joined RAVE as the associate VP of supply chain. For the five years prior to this, Wilson was vice president of supply chain and quality assurance for DFW-based Nothing Bundt Cakes. She also worked for Wingstop Restaurants as a senior director of supply chain for two years before moving up to vice president of supply chain.

Education: University of Tennessee

Carlos Cojulun, Marketing Director of Pizza Inn

Carlos Cojulun has been named marketing director of Pizza Inn. Cojulun has more than 30 years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies including Procter & Gamble, Amgen, Del Monte Foods, and The Walt Disney Company. He also currently serves as chief branding officer for marketing company Ascent CMC.

Education: Washington University in St. Louis (MBA), University of California at Los Angeles (BA)

Roger Mangum, Director of Operations and Training

Roger Mangum was named director of operations and training for RAVE. He previously served more than 10 years as a franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn. Mangum also currently works as a peer group coaching strategist for RM Biz Coach and as a self-employed business coaching specialist.

Education: University of Texas at Arlington, Dallas College Mountain View Campus

Liam Finn, Director of Franchise Development

Liam Finn has been named director of franchise development for RAVE. He previously served as franchise development manager for franchising company Authority Brands. Starting in 2021, Finn was franchise development manager for Driven Brands. Prior to that he was an investment banking analyst for Tobin & Company Investment Banking Group.

Education: University of South Carolina (BS)

Edgemere

Teresa Bates, Executive Director

Boasting more than 25 years of senior living experience, Teresa Bates has been promoted to executive director of senior care community Edgemere. In 2002, she first joined Edgemere, a premier senior living destination in Preston Hollow as an administrator before moving up to the associate executive director in 2007. She then left to build experiences at various senior living centers and retirement communities before returning as the associate executive director in 2022. Edgemere was named by Newsweek as the No. 1 continuing care retirement community in Texas in 2024.

Education: University of Arkansas (MS), Southern Arkansas University (BBA), Barton County College

Texans Credit Union

Tanya Patterson, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions

Texans Credit Union has promoted Tanya Patterson to senior vice president of strategic solutions. Patterson has made contributions across various positions, including operations, IT, and emerging technologies since joining the credit union in 2004. In her former position as the VP of strategic solutions, she oversaw projects including the transition of the member data system and the implementation of a new digital banking platform.

Education: University of Missouri – Kansas City (MS, BS)

McCarthy Building Cos.

Wendy Hatchell, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Wendy Hatchell has been promoted by McCarthy Building Cos. to VP of strategic initiatives for the company’s southern region. Hatchell has worked with the construction firm for more than a decade, and previously served as the VP of human resources. Her new role includes overseeing business planning, organizational design, and oversight of the communication and marketing departments for the region.

Education: Penn State University

Kristen Severs, Vice President of Human Resources

Taking Hatchell’s place as the VP of HR for McCarthy’s southern region is Kristen Severs. She has 16 years of experience as a strategic human resources partner and will sit on both the southern region and national human resources leadership teams. She previously worked for Keurig Dr Pepper for nine years. She has also spent time with Sears and Target.

Education: Illinois State University (BS)

HKS

Lindsay Stevenson, Principal

Lindsay Stevenson is part of a flurry of HKS principal promotions. She works as a designer for HKS and is responsible for helping with the planning and design of healthcare projects. Stevenson has worked for HKS for more than 18 years, joining the firm in 2006. Stevenson is also an HKS Health Fellow.

Education: Clemson University (MArch) Texas A&M University

Natalie Smith, Principal

Natalie Smith, now a principal, is currently a senior interior designer at HKS. Working in the hospitality sector, she has led projects on properties ranging from small boutique hotels to high-end luxury resorts. Smith also currently serves as a design director and vice president of ROAM Interior Design.

Education: University of North Texas (BFA)

Linden Urquieta, Principal

Urquieta has worked for HKS for more than 17 years and now carries the principal title. She previously served as an architect for before sliding up to vice president in 2018. As a senior project architect, Linden works with the project team to plan and organize spaces within a building, and then focuses on the technical implementation through construction.

Education: Texas Tech University (MArch)

The Statler

Nuno Rodrigues, Food & Beverage Director

Nuno Rodrigues has been named food & beverage director of The Statler, a Curio Collection property by Hilton in Dallas managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Rodrigues has more than 20 years of international hospitality experience with a focus on hotel food and beverage outlets. His most recent position was at Mayfair Hospitality Street Partners, where he was vice president of food and beverage for three years.

Education: Universidade Lusíada de Lisboa

Board Appointments

Kanarys

Debra Hunter Johnson, Board of Directors member

DEI technology company Kanarys appointed Debra Hunter Johnson—the president and principal consultant for Reciprocity Consulting Group—to its board of directors. Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in human capital management, legal governance, and corporate culture, and has been in her current corporate role with Reciprocity since 2007. Johnson’s corporate experience includes leadership roles at Chrysler Motors Corp. and American Airlines, where she served as vice president of global human resources services.

Education: Howard University (JD), University of Michigan (BA)

