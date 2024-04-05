Arctos Partners Raises $4.1 Billion for Sports Ownership Investments

Send your company’s latest business news to Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Private investment firm Arctos Partners closed its second fund, Arctos Sports Partners Fund II, the latest iteration of its flagship sports fund, with more than $4.1 billion in capital commitments. This latest raise brings Arctos’ sports-related AUM to approximately $7 billion. Arctos holds ownership stakes in the Golden State Warriors, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Aston Martin’s F1 Team, Paris Saint-Germain FC, and more.

Across its two funds Arctos has accumulated the world’s most institutional capital dedicated to professional sports franchise investments.

“Arctos was purpose-built to bring more than just capital to our partner teams, leagues and businesses,” said Ian Charles, Arctos’ co-managing partner and co-founder. “By using data science-backed insights paired with deep operational and domain expertise, we are proud to be a trusted partner for major sports franchises and limited partners seeking access to this robust and durable industry. We are all very grateful for the support of our investors and the leagues, owners and operators who have chosen to partner with us.”

Approximately 30 percent of Fund II’s capital has been utilized across several investments, including Smith Entertainment Group—the holding company that owns the Utah Jazz—Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment—the owner of New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers—Paris Saint-Germain FC, and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Arctos is currently the only institutional investor allowed to invest in multiple teams in the MLB, NBA, and NHL.

“In just over three years, we have seen the demand for sports as an asset class grow tremendously,” said Doc O’Connor, co-managing partner and co-founder of Arctos. “We are uniquely positioned as a growth and thought partner to innovate, unlock opportunity and transform the markets we participate in. With the success of Fund II, our firm is well-positioned at the forefront of the professional sports ownership market.”

AllianceTexas Will be Home to Texas’ First Public Commercial EV Charging Facility

Gage Zero, an Austin-based fleet electrification solutions company, and local development company Hillwood, plan to develop Texas’ first public commercial EV charging facility at AllianceTexas, catering to trucks and last-mile fleets. Developed on the 2,500-acre master-planned community, the EV charging facility will take up 27,000 acres and serve global customers.

“This groundbreaking initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions that prioritize our customers’ needs,” Hillwood EVP Russell Laughlin said. “Through the deployment of innovative technologies, we expect to significantly enhance transportation efficiency, particularly in the crucial first and last mile segments of the logistics supply chain. Our vision is to enhance AllianceTexas’ forward-thinking infrastructure ecosystem, further empowering businesses to thrive while enabling them to take steps toward meeting tomorrow’s supply chain resiliency and reliability challenges.”

The Gage Zero team, led by Zeina El-Azzi, has $10 billion in combined experience deploying clean energy projects across the globe. The company will develop, own, and operate the AllianceTexas EV charging hub as part of its network of sites planned throughout the U.S. Last year, Gage Zero committed $300 million to develop charging infrastructure sites for medium- and heavy-duty electric fleets.

“Hillwood is exactly the type of collaborator Gage Zero wants to work with to fulfill our mission,” El-Azzi said. “As innovators and leaders in our industries, together we can solve the complexity of both land development and electrification for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in a convenient location for fleet customers. Projects like this serve as a blueprint for how fleets across the country can partner with land and clean energy developers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals.”

AllianceTexas consists of the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, BNSF Alliance Intermodal Facility, and Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The area has 575 companies that have created over 66,000 jobs and have about 58 million square feet of commercial real estate assets. The development’s cumulative impact since 1989 is an estimated $120 billion for the North Texas region.

Digital Supply Chain Company Blue Yonder Acquires One Network

Digital supply chain company Blue Yonder has committed to acquire Dallas-based One Network Enterprises for $839 million, subject to adjustments. One Network, a provider on the digital supply chain, is known for its services as a global provider of intelligent control towers.

“Supply chains continue to be fragmented and overwhelmed with disruptions,” One Network chairman and founder Greg Brady said. “What’s needed is a unified platform that enables multi-tier orchestration, planning, and collaboration that accelerates processes with autonomous and semi-autonomous decision-making and execution across trading partners. This is the next step to creating a resilient and collaborative supply chain. Blue Yonder offers the most complete portfolio in the industry, spanning from planning to execution. Coupled with our network and multi-enterprise, multi-tier platform, we’re poised to form a backbone of this new supply chain of the future.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. This deal, when completed, will mark approximately $1 billion in M&A investments made across three acquisitions since the fourth quarter of 2023 for Blue Yonder.

“Supply chains have become more complex,” Blue Yonder CEO Duncan Angove said. “As more and more companies reduce risk by diversifying sourcing of products globally, there is an increased demand for the sharing of information and resources across the whole value chain. This, along with increased disruptions and geopolitical risks, have put the pressure on organizations to build more resilient and robust supply chains. Combined with One Network’s capabilities, Blue Yonder will establish itself as a leading supply chain solutions company that can offer a unified, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem that is resilient enough to withstand today’s challenges, and synthesized with innovative, future-focused technologies.”

Aligned Data Centers Secures Equity Investment from CenterSquare

Investment management company CenterSquare invested an equity stake in private data center developer Aligned Data Centers. The investment was facilitated through CenterSquare’s partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, whose managed fund holds a majority stake in Aligned.

“CenterSquare’s investment is a tremendous validation of our vision and growth strategy,” Aligned CEO Andrew Schaap said. “The investment further propels Aligned’s expansion, enabling the development of next-generation data center infrastructure to support the surge of AI and hyperscale computing.”

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager that has $13 billion in AUM as of December 2023. The funding will support Aligned’s expanding portfolio of sustainable data center facilities aimed at meeting a booming demand for digital infrastructure solutions.

Summit Financial Group Acquires Compass Benefit Solutions

Summit Financial Group, a national benefits firm specializing in insurance and investments, has acquired Compass Benefit Solutions, one of Oklahoma’s largest benefit firms. This acquisition places Summit as one of the top brokerage firms in the southwest. Dale Young, chairman and CEO of Summit Financial Group, said the goal of this acquisition is to offer the entire Oklahoma employer market a full-service brokerage firm.

“Service is the key to success in today’s market,” Young said. “We all need to be reminded of this and always make it the No. 1 business objective. Exceptional service is what sets us apart from our competition and it’s what will provide an experience the Oklahoma employer market desperately needs.”

Todd Rolland, president of Summit Financial Group’s Southern Region, said that the business practices of Compass align with the mission and goals Summit has for the small group market. He added that Summit is focused on the long-term market needs of quality brokerages.

“This acquisition will allow us to expand our position throughout Oklahoma and become a major asset to our clients in that area,” Rolland said. “The incredible experience and commitment to service that Ken and his team bring to the table is immeasurable and will ensure we meet the overwhelming service and support needs of the small and medium group market.”

