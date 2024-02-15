Thursday, February 15, 2024 Feb 15, 2024
Image

D CEO Events

D CEO‘s DEI Panel Series Returns With The Power of Inclusive Leadership: Generational Diversity

The first panel of 2024 assembles industry leaders to explore how businesses can move beyond stereotypes and foster a culture that harnesses the collective power of diverse age groups.
By D CEO Staff |
Image

In the ever-evolving landscape of today’s workplace, inclusive leadership has become all-important. In fact, inclusive organizations are 73 percent more likely to reap innovation revenue and up to 50 percent more likely to make better decisions, according to Harvard Business Review. As organizations strive for both inclusivity and productivity, understanding the unique perspectives, work styles, and expectations of each generation becomes imperative.

The first DEI panel of 2024 assembles industry leaders to explore how businesses can move beyond stereotypes and foster a culture that harnesses the collective power of diverse age groups. Panelists will also discuss how leaders can inspire and guide diverse teams, ensuring that each generation feels valued and motivated and how organizations can leverage the unique perspectives and experiences of each generation to fuel creativity and problem-solving.

Join D CEO for an engaging and insightful discussion as we navigate these complexities and uncover the full potential of generational diversity for organizational success.

When:
Tuesday, March 5, 9 – 11 a.m.

Run of Show:
9 – 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast and networking
9:30 a.m.: Panel
10:30 a.m.: Audience Q&A

Where:
Communities Foundation of Texas
5500 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75225

Complimentary self-parking available.

Panelists

Mohammed Farshori: Lead Strategist, FirstNet & Public Safety, AT&T 

Kristen Geez: CEO, Advising Generation Z

Dr. Sabrina A. Townsend: Global Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, World Wide Technology (WWT)

You can purchase tickets for $60 here.

