Dallas Observer to Move Office Downtown

The Dallas Observer is relocating from its longtime Uptown location to 2030 Main Street, in downtown Dallas. The weekly newspaper last moved back in 2012–four floors down in its building on the corner of Oak Lawn and Maple–to distance itself from backpage.com, following a national boycott.

2030 Main Street is located in City Center, near Deep Ellum, the Main Street District, and the Dallas Farmers Market.

Garrison Efird, Newmark Night Frank associate director, represented the Dallas Observer in the 4,600-square-foot lease for half of the building’s fourth floor. The building’s landlord is affiliated with 42 Real Estate, a development company that specializes in urban revitalization projects.

“We engaged in a thorough review of various neighborhoods to identify the right space for the Dallas Observer–considering Uptown, North Dallas, East Dallas, and even outside of the city; however, a Dallas address proved critical to the publication’s namesake,” said Efird.

Scott Rorhman, of 42 Real Estate, said 2030 Main Street had tremendous appeal to the Dallas Observer due to its character and location. “The seven-story, Missouri-limestone-faced building is recognized by the local landmark register and is irreplaceable with new construction,” he said.

“Deep Ellum, the Main Street District, the Farmers Market, and the Dallas Arts District converge at 2030 Main Street,” added Benton Payne of 42 Real Estate. “New restaurants, urban housing, the recently opened UNT Dallas College of Law, and several reactivated parks make the east side of downtown an extremely exciting area.”

The Dallas Observer is owned by Voice Media Group.