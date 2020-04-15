AT&T Byron Nelson Moving to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney

The AT&T Byron Nelson has a new home—at least for the next five years. The PGA Tour has struck a deal with ClubCorp to hold the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, starting in 2021.

Meantime, Golf Digest and others are reporting that PGA Tour play will resume in June at a rescheduled Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth—but without spectators.

The 2020 AT&T Byron Nelson, which was to be the last at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas after a two-year run, was canceled last month due to COVID-19. For the 35 years prior, it was held at the Four Seasons Las Colinas.

When the tournament resumes next year in McKinney, it will be the first PGA Tour event in Collin County, home to PGA of America’s new headquarters, which is currently under construction. A date for the tournament has not yet been set, but PGA officials expect that it will be held in May, per tradition.

Dallas-based ClubCorp acquired TPC Craig Ranch in early 2019. Developed by McKinney’s David Craig, the 233-acre property features a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course.

The AT&T Byron Nelson has been hosted by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1968. It is the most financially successful charity event on the PGA Tour, having raised $163 million during the past 52 years. All proceeds benefit Momentous Institute, which aids local children and family members through education, therapeutic services, research, and training. Last year, Momentous Institute was named the PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

