It’s Official: AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled

AT&T Byron Nelson’s time at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas was fleeting. This year was to be the tournament’s third and final year at the course; instead, the event has been outright canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The PGA Championship, scheduled for the following week (May 14-17) at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, has been postponed. This follows an announcement that The Masters, slated for April 9-12, would also be moved to sometime later in 2020.

Here’s a statement from AT&T Byron Nelson organizers:

Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community-at-large as well as the fans, volunteers, players and sponsors. Our focus now will be on how we use this moment in time to inspire our community, and celebrate the 100 years of service of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the children and families that are served through the nonprofit programs of Momentous Institute.

Tournament officials will be in contact with sponsors and fans in the coming weeks to process refunds.

The AT&T Byron Nelson has been hosted by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1968. It is the most financially successful charity event on the PGA Tour, having raised $163 million during the past 52 years. All proceeds benefit Momentous Institute, which aids local children and family members through education, therapeutic services, research, and training.