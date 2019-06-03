Help Wanted: Associate Editor For D CEO

D CEO, named the best regional business magazine in the country for five of the last six years, is looking for a bright, detail-oriented associate editor to work on its print and digital products.

Baseline attributes include excellent writing skills, the ability to manage (and enforce!) print and digital schedules for the team, planning skills for multiple projects every month and throughout the year (you love Excel spreadsheets!), trained in copyediting and proofreading, and two years of experience in a professional environment.

You will manage all deadlines for the editorial staff, provide detailed information to the art team, write copy (print and digital) for our awards programs, write scripts for events, and prepare D CEO’s popular weekly e-newsletters (general business and commercial real estate).

If you are organized (obsessive, even better), can spin a dozen plates at once, keep your cool in a fast-paced, ever-changing editorial environment, and have an innate curiosity that allows you to produce stories that will inform, entertain, and inspire, get in touch today. We want to meet you.

No phone calls. Please send your resume to [email protected].