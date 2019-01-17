Will Ray Washburne Become World Bank President?

Ray Washburne is among the finalists being considered for president of the World Bank, according to finance industry media sources.

The prominent Dallas businessman, who owns Highland Park Village and leads Charter Holdings real estate investment company, is also the co-founder and co-owner of M Crowd Restaurant Group, which operates three restaurant concepts: Mi Cocina, Taco Diner and The Mercury.

A former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, Washburne was a 2017 appointment by President Donald Trump to head up the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, leading foreign investment capital and policy.

According to The Financial Times:

Mr Washburne’s candidacy comes as the Trump administration begins to vet possible nominees for the top job at the World Bank, following the surprise announcement by Jim Yong Kim, the sitting president, that he would be stepping down for a job in private equity on February 1.

Meanwhile, there are few signs that other countries are converging on an alternative nominee, though there is still ample time for such a thing to happen. The World Bank has set March 14 as the deadline for nominations.

On Monday, the White House said Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, had been asked by Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, and Mick Mulvaney, the chief of staff, to help “manage” the US selection.

Ray Washburne sat down with D CEO for breakfast in this column from 2011.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.