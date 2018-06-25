D CEO Snags 10 Awards in National Editorial Competition

D CEO magazine won 10 awards Saturday in the 2018 Editorial Excellence competition for business periodicals presented by the national Alliance of Area Business Publishers, up from seven awards the Dallas publication received last year.

The annual competition recognizes excellence in journalism, photography, and design achieved by regional business publications. There were more than 480 entries in the contest from newspapers and magazines in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Among D CEO‘s wins were four Gold (or first-place) awards, five Silver awards, and one Bronze award. The Gold awards were for Best Overall Design, by Hamilton Hedrick and Nick Leibold; Best Bylined Commentary, for The Bottom Line columns by Steve Kaskovich; Best Recurring Feature, for You Need to Know stories by Glenn Hunter, Danielle Abril, and Sarah Bennett; and Best Body of Work, by Joseph Guinto.

The publication’s Silver awards came in categories including Best Feature, for Peter Simek’s story about Red Bird Mall investor Peter Brodsky; Best Personality Profile, for Barry Shlachter’s article about Fort Worth brewer Fritz Rahr; and Best Magazine. Wrote the judges: “D CEO‘s design and stellar use of photographs, graphics, illustrations and typography make it a pleasure to read. … The issues are packed with information and strong reporting that covers a diversity of subjects.”

Current and former staff members recognized on the magazine award were Hunter, Abril, Hedrick, Leibold, Julia Bunch, Lily Corral, Eric Flores, Carly Mann, and Olivia Nguyen.

The AABP competition was judged by 24 faculty members from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.