Galleria Dallas Hires Retail Specialist for ‘Next Chapter’ in Mall’s History

In 2018, the enclosed mall is challenged. By some estimates, a quarter of enclosed malls will be closed by 2022. To stay relevant, malls all over are repositioning themselves to be more experiential, offer better food options, and to encourage patrons to stick around for longer than it takes to buy a candle or pair of jeans.

The latest mall planning to reinvent itself is the Galleria Dallas, which has hired Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. to manage, lease, and develop the 1982-era shopping mall. Trademark is replacing Simon Property Group.

The press release that landed in my inbox didn’t share a lot of details on the Galleria’s new strategy, but says that “planning will begin immediately with a stakeholder visioning process that will bring together experts in retail, design, real estate, placemaking, and development…”

The Galleria sits adjacent to another enclosed mall—Valley View Center—which is becoming the massive $4 billion Dallas Midtown project, which calls for office, apartments, retail, a hotel, and green space. Though the project broke ground in June 2017, it is, per Robert Wilonsky, in shambles. The office project connected to the Galleria, the three-building Galleria Towers, has scored a handful of new tenants recently (including Amazon, Ansira Partners, and AECOM) following a $16 million renovation by CBRE Global Investors, who bought the towers in 2015.

Trademark, headed by Terry Montesi, was also brought in to reposition the ailing Victory Park. Preliminary signs look promising with lots of lifestyle retail, such as a bowling alley, cinema, and restaurants.

