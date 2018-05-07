D CEO’s Women’s Leadership Symposium Speakers Discuss Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Join D CEO magazine on May 31 for its third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium. The half-day event will be an opportunity for high-powered networking and empowering presentations from leading women business executives in North Texas. Interact with like-minded business professionals and dive into discussions on subjects such as Mentorship & Sponsorship, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Leadership & Culture. Two of the outstanding business leaders who will be speaking are Amy Lewis Hofland and Dale Janée.

Amy Lewis Hofland

As executive director of the Crow Collection of Asian Art, Amy Lewis Hofland leads the preeminent museum dedicated to the works of China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia in the southern United States. She is responsible for overseeing the artistic and administrative operations of Dallas’ Crow Collection of Asian Art, which includes the presentation and touring of the works of its permanent collection as well as a robust schedule of touring exhibitions, Asian-influenced educational initiatives, and wellness programming in the Crow Collection’s galleries.

Hofland was named executive director of the Crow Collection of Asian Art in 2002, after working for four years as the director of education. As the longest-tenured executive director in the Dallas Arts District, Hofland has formed deep ties with cultural, business, and city leaders. A visionary and passionate arts advocate, she was a driving force in support of the formation of the Dallas Arts District organization, and is a founding board member for the group that serves as an advocate for the venues and organizations in the arts district.

Dale Janée

Dale Janée is the chief executive officer and founder of Savvy Sleepers anti-aging satin pillowcases, which are healthier for hair, skin and lashes than cotton pillowcases. Before launching Savvy Sleepers in 2012, Janée worked in the San Francisco tech scene for nearly a decade while writing fashion columns and styling clients for Bravo! TV and doing speaking engagements on the side. Savvy Sleepers are sold online, in spas, lash salons, and in the world’s largest blow-dry bar chain. Despite Janée’s success, building Savvy Sleepers hasn’t always been easy. She learned a lot of lessons the hard way, making mistakes. But despite those mistakes, Janée says that every “worst” she encountered provided her with a valuable learning experience, and that they all played a major role in her success.

Janée lives in Dallas with her husband and two young daughters. She writes the beauty, lifestyle, and sour-candy blog SavvySpice.com, sharing tips to inspire women who want to launch their own brand or small business. She founded the fashion and lifestyle site in 2011.

