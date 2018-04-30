D CEO’s Women’s Leadership Symposium Speakers Discuss Leadership & Culture

On May 31, D CEO will hold its third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium. We’ve handpicked an amazing group of speakers to inspire, educate, and inform other women on subjects such as Mentorship & Sponsorship, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Leadership & Culture. The half-day event is a chance to receive actionable takeaways from leading women business leaders in North Texas. We hope you’ll come away with a better understanding of the amazing things women are doing for the Dallas economy. Two of the outstanding business leaders who will be speaking are Cynt Marshall and Terry Von Lehmden.

Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall

Cynt Marshall, the newly appointed chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks, is leading the charge for the Mavs’ cultural transformation. Her vision is that, by 2019, the Dallas Mavericks organization will be setting the NBA standard for inclusion and diversity. Her immediate key focus areas include modeling a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior, developing a women’s agenda, institutionalizing an inclusive and supportive culture, and developing a best-in-class employee complaint process and operations infrastructure.

Cynt’s reputation for excellence began many years ago as a young officer at AT&T. It grew exponentially when she served as senior vice president-human resources, and chief diversity officer at AT&T. She also led the team that created a world–class diversity and inclusion culture, landing AT&T in the Top 3 on Diversity Inc’s 2017 Top 50 list of companies. She also spearheaded the work that for the first time placed AT&T on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2017—one of only two Fortune 50 companies on the list.

Terri Von Lehmden

As the general manager of talent acquisition and talent development at Toyota Motor North America, Terri Von Lehmden cultivates careers, driving the connection and harnessing the power of people, culture, and work environment to make Toyota a place where team members can dream and do and grow. She’s a self-proclaimed, life-long “gearhead” who grew up in the automotive industry.

Terri’s passion for people, and her dedication to telling the Toyota story, creates a team-member experience like no other. Her goal is to help candidates and team members understand and appreciate Toyota’s proud heritage, while at the same time inspiring them to challenge what’s possible to help Toyota fulfill its dream of unlimited mobility for all. She believes that each team member’s professional journey should be as epic as the Toyota journey itself.

Cynt Marshall, Terri Von Lehmden, and twelve other powerful local women leaders spoke at the Women's Leadership Symposium.

