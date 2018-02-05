2018 Dallas 500 Lists the North Texas Businesspeople You Need to Know

When we asked Dallas-Fort Worth’s top 500 business leaders who they’d pick to play themselves in a bio-pic, more named Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep than any other star. More of the 500 got their undergrad degrees from The University of Texas at Austin than any other school, and some of the region’s most successful moguls didn’t go to college at all.

Those are just a few of the tidbits you’ll find glancing through the 2018 edition of the Dallas 500.

A slick, standalone publication produced by the editors of D CEO, the third annual edition of this comprehensive business bible identifies the most powerful leaders in North Texas in more than 60 different industries. They are, simply put, the people you need to know to do business in DFW.

Then, there are the personal anecdotes: The time a mob of fans mistook one of the 500 for David Schwimmer, Ross from TV’s Friends, in the L.A. airport, for example. (He finally gave up protesting and signed Schwimmer’s name for them.) And this, from another 500 member: “Recently I texted a colleague and auto-correct said I’d meet him at his office ‘shirtless’ instead of ‘shortly.'” (Can’t say the colleague wasn’t warned.)

Check out the full Dallas 500 list here.