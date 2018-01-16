Additional Security Coming to Dallas’ Historic West End

Dallas’ Historic West End has long since had a reputation as dangerous. The neighborhood association dedicated to the enhancement of the area—the West End Association—scored a long-anticipated win Tuesday with the hiring of safety patrol Landmark Security to help make the West End safer.

The West End Association has engaged Landmark Security to supplement local law enforcement by patrolling the neighborhood “nearly 24 hours per day,” according to a press release. Red Oak-based Landmark Security will work in partnership with Downtown Safety Patrol and the Dallas Police Department.

“Through the partnership and leadership of entities like the West End Association, Dallas Innovation Alliance, City of Dallas, Dallas Police Department, DART, Downtown Dallas Inc. and the Downtown Dallas Neighborhood Association, the ‘rebirth’ and evolution of the district will continue; we know the best is yet to come,”says Stephen Luik, president of the West End Association and vice president at Crescent Real Estate.

