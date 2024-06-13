Shakespeare in the Park is Bringing the Mediterranean to Dallas

Shakespeare Dallas is taking audiences on a Mediterranean journey this summer for its 52nd Shakespeare in the Park festival. The six-week festival began on Wednesday night at Samuell Grand Park, featuring concurrent runs of a North African-set production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night alongside Scenes from The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman, an abridged take on the classic Greek epic adapted from Robert Fitzgerald’s translation.

Shakespeare Dallas Interim Executive and Artistic Director Jenni Stewart describes the festival as “an ambitious feat that we’ve perfected doing over the years.” Each production features separate acting and directing teams, with Shakespeare Dallas alternating between the shows during the week throughout most of the festival’s run. “It takes a lot of coordination and effort, but I think we’re pretty collaborative even across both groups in trying to help each other out,” Stewart says.

Twelfth Night Director Rob Clare praises Shakespeare Dallas for helping him feel “fully resourced” and “fully supported” throughout his work on the production. Clare recently moved to the area a couple of years ago and is making his Shakespeare Dallas directorial debut. He’s previously directed Shakespeare around the world, from Los Angeles to New Delhi, India, and currently teaches as a visiting professor at SMU. “Pay me for pentameter, and I’ll travel, but now I’m based here (in DFW),” Clare says, calling himself something of a “Shakespeare vagrant.”

He sees Twelfth Night as “a play of love and passion, but huge laughter.” The play is the story of twins Viola and Sebastian who become shipwrecked on the African coast. Each twin believes the other drowned in the wreckage. When Viola decides to disguise herself as a young man named Cesario and work as a servant for the Duke, Osorio, what follows is a tangled web of love and mistaken identities.

Clare’s production pulls “visual inspiration” from Tunisia and Morocco with 1920s and ’30s style. “This play speaks across time,” Clare says. “Human beings are crazy creatures, especially when we’re in love with one another. We do mad things, and that’s really the story of the play.”

Across the Mediterranean, Shakespeare Dallas brought together an ensemble directorial team of Jenni Stewart, Danielle Georgiou, Danny Anchondo Jr., and Justin Locklear for Scenes from The Odyssey. Georgiou explains that the production is rooted in elements of her own Greek heritage and infuses Greek dance and music into the classic story. “To bring what I experienced in my childhood here to Dallas is really special to me,” Georgiou says, calling the play “a love letter to the Mediterranean.” “I’m first generation (Cypriot American), so it’s important to share that.”

Georgiou, who’s in her second season working with Shakespeare Dallas after serving as the intimacy, fights, and movement director last summer and fall, is the artistic director and choreographer for the award-winning Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. The company also includes Locklear as its producer and conceptual artist and has worked with Anchondo on music direction.

It’s no surprise then that the production spotlights dance and music in developing what Georgiou calls the “epic nature” of the play. Scenes from The Odyssey adapts Homer’s tale of Odysseus’ decade-long journey home and the gods, goddesses, sirens, and other mythological characters he encounters along the way.

“The wonderful thing about this story is that it’s Greek mythology, so we’re able to break out of the realm of the real and into the fantastical,” says Anchondo, the composer and musical director for the show. “That opens up a lot of sonic capabilities and possibilities.” Anchondo credits Georgiou for bringing him onto Scenes from The Odyssey. He says the play utilizes regional instruments while also blending a variety of different musical influences.

Likewise, Georgiou says the play incorporates “a lot of referential material to Greek dance.” She views dance as both “our first language” and a universal language. “No matter what language that we do speak, we speak movement,” Georgiou says. “I wanted to give that gift to the actors and then also to the audience.”

Georgiou says the story takes place in “all time and no time” as it illustrates how we all navigate our own odysseys. Locklear is working on the technical aspects like puppetry and projection that create the show’s fantastical mythological elements throughout the journey onstage. He says the production aims to make those elements “an extension of the human physical experience as opposed to it being an element of spectacle outside of that.” “It’s a very sort of intuitive thing when you’re watching something outside, especially because you’re connected to everything around you,” Locklear says.

Each director is excited about having that opportunity to provide audiences with an authentic experience by producing their shows in Shakespeare Dallas’ communal outdoor environment. “All stories were originally told outdoors, including Greek stories (and) including Shakespeare’s stories out of The Globe,” Stewart says, emphasizing how an amphitheater setting makes these works “even more powerful.” She hopes festivalgoers feel a sense of personal connection to the community and stories around them when they attend Shakespeare in the Park and “that they’ve experienced something that reflects their own humanity” after watching the productions. “My favorite thing about being out at the park is that it really is the people’s theater and that the shows we present are for everyone and everyone does come,” Stewart says.

Shakespeare Dallas’ production of Scenes from The Odyssey runs from June 12-July 19 while Twelfth Night runs from June 19-July 21. Purchase your tickets here. Samuell Grand, 1500 Tenison Pkwy.