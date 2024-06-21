Organizers Fear Pricier Visa Fees Could Change the Dallas Arts Scene

A louring cloud formed the set for Beijing Dance Theater’s production of Hamlet, which performed one single night in 2019 at the Winspear Opera House as part of what was then TITAS Presents, now TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND. The fiercely contemporary ballet reimagined Shakespeare’s tragedy as a breathless full-length piece.

In 2017, Cuba’s Malpaso Dance Company, that nation’s first independent dance company, debuted with TITAS (Dallas’s sole international dance presenter), leaving this arts writer feeling it was one of the most beautiful things she had ever seen, rivaled only by a 2014 performance through TITAS of Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company from Israel. TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’s 2023–2024 season included the strange and unsettling Tokyo-based Sankai Juku troupe and the polyvalent story weavers Les 7 Doigts from Canada; its 2024–2025 season, beginning this fall, will usher in companies from Spain and New Zealand for work that illuminates, among other things, Maori culture.

But that all stands to change in light of visa application fee increases and other changes instituted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (within the Department of Homeland Security) last spring, which went into effect on April 1, 2024. The increase, the first in eight years, is ostensibly intended to reduce an application backlog that has worsened post-pandemic, but many—including within the domains of entertainment and athletics—fear a slew of repercussions.

“It was inevitable at some point that this would happen,” says TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND founder and executive director Charles Santos. “So I’m hoping what they’re claiming, that this fee increase will help clear up the backlog—I hope that actually happens.” However artists and advocates worry that the cost outweighs any gain.

USCIS, funded primarily through fees rather than by Congress, will raise the fees for some visas by 250 percent, with the projected aim of increasing income by several hundred billion dollars annually.

In order to understand the implications, it’s important to note how labyrinthine the process of applying for and securing a visa—generally a P–1 or O–1 non-immigrant visa for entertainment artists or athletes—can be. Santos, who has generally built TITAS seasons around a roster of 50 percent international and 50 percent domestic dance companies, knows the process well.

It involves filing paperwork (in the form of petitions filed by the U.S. organization/“employer”), approval of which is followed by an in-person interview at the U.S. consulate in the foreign national’s home country. Fees accompany each individual petition, even if the individual is part of a group applying under the P–1 visa. These fees have skyrocketed.

Additionally, Santos points out that “in today’s world, I don’t think I could do it without an expedite fee, because the delays have been so extensive.” In the past, this has meant tacking on an extra $2,500 for every group, regardless of size. “One of the big complications,” Santos says, “is that there’s now a limit on [an expedited processing of] petitions”: only 25 people may be grouped under its umbrella.

“Let’s say it’s an orchestra, 150 people, musicians and a support staff,” Santos says—that’s six fees for expedited petition processing rather than one. As it concerns TITAS, whose company’s rosters are smaller, the increase is still present: “If I were bringing Paris Opera Ballet or Ballet BC from British Columbia, that would be two petitions.” Expedited processing fees have increased from $2,500 to $2,805. All of this amounts to a bevy of new fees, whether built-in or optional.

“So each person has an increased fee,” says Santos. “Then the expedite fee is also greater. And you need more expedite fees.”

The timeline shows that the time-money calculus, especially post-pandemic, has become extraordinarily important. Dallas-based immigration attorney Gabriel Castro, who works for BAL Sports and Entertainment Practice, says processing (without the premium fee) can run three to five months, and it’s “very common,” in his experience, for USCIS to request additional information. The turnaround time on the second round of processing can run another two to three months.

Supporting documents can add tens or hundreds of pages to already-long petitions. Reasons for requests of additional documents run from a blurry passport copy to insufficient evidence of the contract signed with the venue to questions over the individual’s eligibility. This might mean challenging the notion that a performer possesses “extraordinary ability,” the criterion for the O–1 visa. Or contesting that a group is recognized internationally, a criterion for the P–1 visa. It might mean splitting hairs about how long a composite group has performed together. “Sometimes it turns into a very detailed legal argument we have to present,” Castro says, adding weeks rather than days to the re-filing turnaround calendar.

“One person in the group can slow down everyone’s process,” Castro says.

“The process isn’t done yet,” he adds. That’s all before making an appointment with the consulate in the foreign national’s country for the visa stamp to be placed in the passport, a process that has also seen delays post-pandemic. Without the expedite fees, artists and athletes are looking at six to eight months at a minimum.

Whether a petitioner is a non-profit organization determines another facet of the rate structure. If so, the petitioner need not pay an asylum fee. However, agents, who often work as middle people in the filing process, tend to work for for-profit companies. TITAS requires that all of its international artists have an agent representative to manage visas and US taxes, as these elements are vital but labyrinthine. Even if bringing talent for a non-profit organization (TITAS), a for-profit agent may not apply for an asylum-fee exception. Again, more fees.

“We’re one of the most complicated if not the most complicated immigration visas in the world,” Castro says. He hears, but pushes back against, the stated reasons for a change that will have such potentially massive consequences.

Hurdles of time and money have Santos worried.

“One of my big concerns: it’s going to eventually increase the cost of bringing anyone to America, so our place on that global stage of being a global partner and exposing our citizenry to the arts of the world is going to become more difficult. And there’s a breaking point, where we presenters can’t make back the money to bring these artists over here—forget about turning a profit—and make sure that our audiences are getting a global perspective,” he says.

A visa fee increase means presenters have to make performances more lucrative, which means higher ticket prices. “So it’s going to ripple down,” Santos says.

“It will eventually end up costing the consumer.”

The increase, which far surpasses any in the past (which saw hikes of 20 to 30 percent), wasn’t entirely unannounced. “It’s been threatened, and it was proposed last year and tabled. So we all wondered if during an election year it would just go away for bigger problems—or not. But the increase is there,” Santos says.

With individual visas going from $450 to upwards of $1,600 plus asylum fees (which adds up to around a $12,000 difference for a 10-person group, say), Castro worries most about smaller-scale artists and producers.

“Every penny counts, and their profit margins are already so small. It’s something that the artists unions and interest groups pushed back against when US Immigration proposed it,” Castro says. “After a year of taking in all those comments, the fees went into place.” And whatever expectations anyone may have had, “This is definitely a bigger shock.”

And with it, come the implications.

“I feel like we’re putting up bigger walls to do work and travel in this country. Art is the coming together of so many things. It’s an expression of culture from around the globe. And our ability as a major country to be a part and partner of that global community is important. Unfortunately, I think many presenters will back away from international artists because they can’t afford it. Which just makes us a little more insular,” Santos says.

“For me, diversity means representation of global diversity,” he adds. That is, in his view, TITAS’s most important contribution to the Dallas arts community, particularly given North Texas’s extremely broad demographics.

Castro points out what local economies stand to lose. “When you have a band come and play a mid-size venue in downtown Dallas, it’s not just about the fans that are buying tickets or the band that is making money: it’s about the parking lot across the street, it’s about the restaurant and the bar across the street.”

Venues figure at the center of concentric economic circles. “When we are disincentivizing global artists from coming here, we’ll get fewer and fewer events in venues, especially those mid-size and small venues, because those are the types of artists who are going to be cut out the earliest. So we do have to consider who can really get hurt from this.”

And as a broader phenomenon, Castro echoes Santos’ concern about artistic and cultural loss.

“For a very long time, the United States has been a leader when it comes to the art scene.” Solely in the musical domain, for example, “We’ve been a place where the best musicians in the world can come and develop their skills, incubate an entire field or genre of music and share it with the world. If they’re not able to come to the US, maybe the next music scene is going to be happening in Paris instead of Brooklyn. Maybe it’s going to be happening in Tokyo. I think we want to be inviting musicians to continue that in the US, instead of in other countries.”

To be clear, “I don’t think anyone is really pushing to prevent global artists from entertaining,” he says. But continuing to make it more costly for these artists may ultimately amount to the same thing.

As for TITAS and its role in bringing a vibrant, inclusive, dazzling, and internationally robust cadre, Santos holds hope.

“We’re going to fight to continue,” Santos says. TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’s upcoming season has already been negotiated, and contracts have been signed through June 2025. But in January 2025, as he plans the 2025–2026 season, he’ll feel the effect.

“We will see as we move forward how these added expenses affect touring. It is almost assuredly going to affect the cost. It is almost assuredly eventually going to trickle down to the consumer, the audience member. I’m not opposed to an increase,” he notes. “I just don’t want us to become insular.”