A Fort Worth Filmmaker Chronicles Her Circuitous Appreciation for Dolls in ‘Black Barbie’

“I hate dolls,” director Lagueria Davis confesses early in Black Barbie. Despite the title, the Fort Worth native’s nonfiction feature isn’t just about dolls. It explores cultural identity, examines representation and inclusion, and traces a family history.

Davis relocated to Los Angeles 13 years ago to pursue a career in filmmaking. She moved in for two months with her aunt, who she hadn’t seen since she was in elementary school.

That aunt, Beulah Mae Mitchell, had worked at Mattel for more than three decades and was passionate about collecting Barbies and other dolls even in her retirement years. Suddenly, Davis was sleeping in a spare room surrounded by them.

“She has a lot of dolls, not just Barbies. I thought dolls were for kids, so I was curious. It opened my eyes, hearing my aunt’s story and other women of her age,” Davis said at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin. “It was a perspective shift that I wasn’t expecting, being thrust deep into her world. It was bigger than just a doll.”

Davis discovered Mitchell’s key creative role in the early development of Black Barbie dolls during the 1970s, which led to a deep-dive into the ways in which toys impact stereotypes about beauty and self-worth through multiple generations.

“She would occasionally send us dolls for Christmas,” Davis said of Mitchell. “I took it for granted that there had always been Black dolls, but that wasn’t the case. Women of a certain age like to collect Black dolls because they couldn’t when they were little.”

Her family retains deep roots in Fort Worth, where Davis and Mitchell were both born and raised. After high school, Davis went to the University of Oklahoma and then to Los Angeles, where she has worked steadily on her own independent films and on the production teams of higher profile projects like To the Wonder and August: Osage County.

The documentary incorporates interviews with other women who made an impact on the evolution and marketing of Black Barbie over the years. It also re-creates a prominent 1940s psychological experiment about racial identity involving children and doll preference as a gauge for cultural progress.

After a warm reception during its world premiere at SXSW last year, the film attracted the attention of producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”), who joined the project and secured a distribution deal with Netflix. The documentary will debut on the platform on June 19. Davis hopes the film will resonate as a tribute to the women who laid the groundwork for this seismic shift in the way dolls were designed and marketed, and the way they passed the torch to others who followed and innovated while shaping the Black Barbie legacy.

“I remember having a really strong sense of confidence in who I was as a little Black girl, and then the things that chipped away at that as I got older, making me smaller and silencing my voice,” she said. “Being an isolated person of color representing an entire culture is just not enough when it comes to inclusivity and representation. We need more championing of an idea and seeing the value of an idea. You need a team.”