Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: March 1-3

Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference

Through March 2| Fort Worth Stockyards

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference returns to the Stockyards. In addition to live music, the event offers panel discussions and speakers across seven venues. More than 40 artists will play, including Fort Worth’s Louie Thesinger and Abraham Alexander, Angel White, William Clark Green, Band of Heathens, Ben Kweller, Futurebirds, Radney Foster, Shinyribs, The Nude Party, Them Dirty Roses, Uncle Lucius, and Whitey Morgan and the 78s.

First Friday in Deep Ellum

March 1, 5 p.m.| Deep Ellum

March 1 is National Day of Unplugging (unless you’re a journalist in Dallas, sorry), and since it coincides with First Friday in Deep Ellum, it’s the adopted theme of the evening. Catch an acoustic show at Deep Ellum Plaza with Leah Lane of Rosegarden Funeral Party at 6, then walk the neighborhood to catch opportunities to interact with art, more live music, shopping, and dining. Artist Frank Campagna is giving another Murals and Margaritas tour, which leaves his Kettle Art (2650 Main St.) at 6 p.m. Tickets are here.

Indigo Girls

March 1, 7:30 p.m.| Longhorn Ballroom

The Indigo Girls have had a top 40 hit in the Billboard 200 each decade from the 1980s to the 2010s, and one of their biggest hits (“Closer to Fine”) gained a new audience this summer thanks to the Barbie movie. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are touring in support of their newest album, Look Long, one of their 16 studio albums since they released their major label debut in 1989. A dollar of every ticket goes to organizations promoting equity for all. Kristy Lee opens.

Olivia Rodrigo

March 1, 7:30 p.m.| American Airlines Center

If you haven’t gotten tickets to see the Dallas stop of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour, the good news is you can find them in the resale market. The bad news is they’re more than $400. The former Disney Channel star made waves with her 2020 debut, Sour, and the follow-up, Guts, took home a People’s Choice Award for Album of the Year. Last week, Rodrigo announced that a portion of the ticket sales on her world tour will go to initiatives that support equity for women and girls. In North America, the proceeds will go to support abortion funds that defray the costs of traveling to get an abortion.

Ronny Chieng

March 2, 7 p.m.| Majestic Theatre

Standup comedian and Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng’s Majestic Theatre show is sold out, but at last look, nine tickets were available on StubHub. He’s also starred in two Netflix specials and played roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Joy Ride.

Jenny Lewis

March 2, 8 p.m.| South Side Music Hall

Readers of a certain vintage will first recognize Jenny Lewis from the movies Troop Beverly Hills or The Wizard. But for the past few decades, Lewis has fronted pretty important rock bands like Rilo Kiley and The Postal Service while supporting her solo career. She’s on tour now for the second leg of her Joy’all tour.

Also check out:

Lany, March 1-2, South Side Ballroom. Get tickets.

North Texas Irish Festival, March 1-3, Fair Park. Get tickets.

Tab Benoit, March 1, 8 p.m., Arlington Music Hall, Arlington. Get tickets.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 1, 8 p.m., Shift4 Arena, Arlington. Get tickets.

Sofiane Pamart, March 1, 8 p.m., The Kessler. Get tickets.

Diana Ross, March 1, 8 p.m., WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets, March 1, 8 p.m., Granada Theater. Get tickets.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns, March 2, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Hall, Plano. Get tickets.

Lee Roy Parnell, March 2, 8 p.m., Arlington Music Hall, Arlington. Get tickets.

Ariel Pink, March 2, 8 p.m., Granada Theater. Get tickets.

Mitch Rowland, March 2, 8 p.m., The Kessler. Get tickets.

Chelsea Wolfe, March 2, 8 p.m., Studio at the Factory. Get tickets.

Dom Dolla, March 2, 9 p.m., Toyota Music Factory, Irving. Get tickets.

Band of Heathens, March 2, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Bas, March 3, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

The Union Underground, March 3, 8 p.m., Trees. Get tickets.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings. Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

