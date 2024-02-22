Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: February 22-25

Yo La Tengo

February 22, 8 p.m.| Longhorn Ballroom

After a brief pause in their tour to accommodate drummer (and co-founder) Georgia Hubley’s knee surgery, critically acclaimed indie band Yo La Tengo is back on the road. They’ll head to the Longhorn Ballroom Thursday night after a spate of West Coast and Colorado shows, supporting their 17th album, This Stupid World. The band made this one themselves, without an outside producer, and says it’s the most live-sounding album they’ve made in a while.

Kathy Mattea

February 23, 8 p.m.| Arlington Music Hall, Arlington

Kathy Mattea became famous in the ’90s for songs like “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” and “Love at the Five and Dime.” But there was a time about a dozen years ago when Mattea worried she would have to quit performing due to voice control issues. Work with a vocal coach helped her get back on track, and she was able to produce her next studio album, Pretty Bird, in 2018. Now the host of NPR’s Mountain Stage, Mattea will bring her 30-plus-year catalog to Arlington this weekend.

Phillip Phillips

February 23, 8 p.m.| Longhorn Ballroom

Phillip Phillips first gained notice in 2012 as a contestant in season 11 of American Idol, which he went on to win. Known for singles like “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone,” he’s touring now in support of his latest album, Drift Back, released last summer. Dallas artist Remy Reilly will open.

Silver Skylarks Release Party

February 23, 8 p.m.| The Kessler

Influential hip-hop artist Large Professor will perform a set Friday night to celebrate the release of the Silver Skylarks’ debut single (“Power Moves”) and album (The Number One Set and Sound) on the newly-rebranded Skylark Soul Co. Read Zac Crain’s conversation with Skylark Soul Co. co-founder Jeff “Skin” Wade here, and then head out to catch Large Professor’s set, along with Shabazz 3 and Branoofunck.

The Vegabonds

February 23, 8 p.m.| Granada Theater

Nashville-based and Alabama-founded alternative southern rock band The Vegabonds will perform at the Granada Theater Friday night. Known for their high-energy shows honed by 15 years of touring, the band has released six studio albums, plus two new singles: ”Leave the Light On” and “Interstate Cowboy.” The latter features Sam Burchfield, who will open.

Erykah Badu

February 24, 8 p.m.| The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dallas’ own Erykah Badu celebrates her birthday in grand style every year, and this year is no exception. She’ll celebrate number 53 at The Factory in Deep Ellum, and while she likely won’t take the stage until midnight or so, there will be plenty of special guests and opening acts to keep everyone entertained in the meantime. To prepare, catch Casey Gerald’s profile of Badu, and then consider catching a bus or train that will soon be emblazoned with her likeness.

Lonesome Blues

February 24–April 7| Club Dada

Documentarian and writer Alan Govenar and actor/director Akin Babatunde have teamed up to create a one-person show based on the life of blues singer Blind Lemon Jefferson, who was discovered in Deep Ellum in the 1920s. Local actor J. Dontray Davis stars in the musical, performing about a dozen roles.

Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

