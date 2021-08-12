Going Out? What You Need To Know About Staying Safe in the Clubs Amid Delta Concerns

Across the nation, concert venues and bars are implementing new health mandates to protect artists, employees, and fans against the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Bar and club owners in San Francisco and New York City are requiring customers to show proof of vaccination and/or a negative coronavirus test to party indoors. The mayor of New Orleans appears ready to join them with a similar requirement.

Digital “vaccine passports,” like the state of New York’s Excelsior Pass, are similar to public health policies passed in France and Italy to help curb COVID-19 infections. It’s a different story in Texas. This summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law legislation that banned businesses from requiring customers be vaccinated. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission this week threatened to take away the liquor licenses of two Austin restaurants that instituted a vaccination mandate.

They were told they were in violation of Senate Bill 968, which was signed into law in June. Any business that refuses to comply with legislation risks their state-issued licenses.

This is the world concert and partygoers find themselves: businesses can’t do much to limit who comes in. So how do you navigate what is safe to do?

“First is vaccination,” says Dr. John Carlo, the Dallas-based infectious disease doctor and CEO of Prism Health North Texas. “There’s no other way to address what we want to be able to do, which is return to normal social settings, without getting our vaccination rates up.”

Just about 53 percent of Dallasites and Texans are fully vaccinated. We need those numbers to reach between 75 percent and 90 percent for the state to get the spread of the virus under control, Carlo said.

Before going out, Carlo wants partygoers to determine their personal risk. The risk assessment includes a personal evaluation of their health conditions, the venue’s space, and residents in their immediate household. Those who live with people who are at a higher risk of a coronavirus infection, such as children under the age of 12 and immunocompromised individuals, should tread carefully. There have been recorded cases of vaccinated individuals becoming infected with the virus and transmitting it to others.

You can blame the highly transmissible nature of the delta variant for these so-called “breakthrough” infections, which are often marked by milder symptoms. It is exceptionally rare to become so ill that a vaccinated person would need a hospital bed. But it can still result in having to take as much as a week off work while waiting for it to pass. Carlo, who also chairs the Texas Medical Association’s Council on Legislation, asks fully vaccinated partygoers to calculate whether they can afford the risk of being out of work to recover.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Texas has one of the highest risks in the country based on the current prevalence of the disease. Preventive measures like mask wearing and social distancing are highly encouraged to slow infections. On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 1,350 new coronavirus cases and issued a mandate that requires masks in county schools and business. (A judge’s ruling on Tuesday freed him to issue the mandate despite the governor’s own order barring such actions. Abbott has sued the county.)

Meanwhile, we’re already seeing big cancellations. Austin-based promotor Scoremore scrapped its JMBLYA festival, which was set to take over Fair Park’s Dos Equis Pavilion in September. The promotor AEG, the nation’s second largest, announced it would be requiring vaccinations to attend its events; it remains to be seen how the state of Texas will consider such an action in the wake of the new law that bans businesses from doing exactly that.

Live Nation, the country’s largest booking agency, is also considering how to manage its shows. “I think what we’re seeing is a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated. We had that at Lollapalooza very successfully done. Over 90 percent of the people were fully vaccinated, which I think was a great signal in terms of people’s commitment and support of being vaccinated in order to go to these shows,” LiveNation President and CEO Joe Berchtold said in a recent earnings call.

Lollapalooza will likely be the first case study of what can happen when hundreds of thousands of vaccinated concertgoers gather. The Chicago Department of Public Health on Thursday told CNN that only 203 COVID-19 cases were reported among the 385,000 attendees. As Berchtold noted, about 90 percent of those who attended were vaccinated and the other 10 percent recorded negative tests at least 72 hours before the festival began.

In reference to negative test result and/or vaccination proof for concert entrance, LiveNation put the onus on the artist, saying the admission policies would be up to them. (Jason Isbell recently made headlines for requiring proof of vaccine to attend his show, which resulted in Friday night’s Fort Worth concert being moved from Panther City Pavilion to the much smaller Billy Bob’s.) Still, LiveNation encourages industry’s movement toward a vaccination-based model. When asked about the risks of attending a concert held by a touring artist, Carlo said, “it’s more about the [health] conditions of the different areas they are performing and how they are traveling from one place to another.”

Simply, it’s unknown if attending an event from a touring artist carries a higher likelihood of COVID-19 transmission. But concertgoers can take preventive steps to attend shows in outdoor, open air venues where social distancing measures can be applied rather than packing into crowded nightclubs.

After a night of going out, Carlo encourages partygoers to stay home for four days. On average, it takes that long for any symptoms to develop. If someone does get sick, schedule a COVID test and follow up with a primary care provider. In the case of no symptoms, comply with CDC guidelines of wearing a mask indoors and keeping your distance from others. But it all starts with getting vaccinated.

The good news is that Carlo believes we can make it through the delta surge. And I believe him.