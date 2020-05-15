Partying in the Age of COVID-19

Brizo, the Richardson restaurant and cocktail bar, is welcoming customers every weekend to its parking lot. They screen a movie, play some music, and serve drivers from their vehicles. DJ Blake Ward, whose roaming Disco, TX parties are now on hold, got into the mix last Saturday. Ishi performed, Frida Monet provided the drag show, Brandi Cooling took care of the aerial performance, and everyone stayed the hell away from each other. Here is what it looks like to party in the age of COVID-19.