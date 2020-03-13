Museums Across North Texas Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Cultural institutions across Dallas began canceling their public programming Thursday, but museums, including the Dallas Museum of Art and Perot Museum of Nature and Science, took further measures Friday, announcing they would close their doors in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Dallas Museum of Art will be closed until further notice, delaying the opening of its latest exhibition, “For a Dreamer of Houses,” which had its press preview Thursday morning. The Nasher Sculpture Center, across the street from the DMA, will also close. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will close through at least March 20. It will, however, stream a panel discussion “Science Spotlight: COVID-19” on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Modern in Fort Worth is closing through March 31. Its neighbor, the Kimbell Museum of Art, has also closed indefinitely; its website states that it hopes to welcome visitors back soon. Dallas Contemporary has closed to the public, canceled its spring gala, and delayed upcoming exhibitions.

The Crow Museum of Asian Art, the Sixth Floor Museum, and SMU’s Meadows Museum are currently operating within their usual hours, though each museum has canceled an array of events and programming. It’s likely more venues will follow suit and close entirely.

The coronavirus outbreak and resulting chaos are bringing to a halt what would’ve been a particularly busy time for the Dallas arts community. The DMA planned to open a new exhibition, “For a Dreamer of Houses,” featuring the monumental work of local artist Francisco Moreno, on Sunday. Longstanding, artist-run gallery 500X was set to open its final exhibition on Saturday; that event has been canceled and the gallery closed, though there are plans to make the exhibition visible online.

You’ll be hearing a lot more about “virtual” exhibitions, discussions, and events in coming weeks as the city figures out how to engage with local artists and creatives without endangering themselves or others. There are still ways to support Dallas’ flourishing culture, we’re just going to have to learn them. Stay tuned and stay safe.