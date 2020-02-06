The Cotton Bowl Lands the Rolling Stones, Who Return to Fair Park In May

“It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll,” but for music lovers, this is pretty big news: The Rolling Stones announced their upcoming tour of North America this morning, and it includes the band’s return to the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park on May 29. The No Filter tour will bring Mick and the gang back to North Texas for the first time since they played AT&T Stadium back in 2015.

It’s a little surprising that the megastars are setting the stage at the Cotton Bowl rather than returning to Jerry Jones’ much newer facility, but they do have a history at Fair Park. The Stones first played Cotton Bowl Stadium in 1975, and have returned several times in the years since (In 1981, Mick Jagger donned a Tony Dorsett Jersey). When you’ve been on tour for half a century, it’s not a bad idea to play into your fans’ nostalgia.

They’re not the only ones passing over AT&T Stadium in favor of the older, slightly smaller Cotton Bowl. Just a few weeks ago, K-Pop supergroup BTS announced that it will bring its Map of the Soul tour to the venue for two nights on May 9 and 10.

The stadium made some small upgrades ahead of last year’s State Fair and the recent NHL Winter Classic; there are new video and ribbon boards, there’s a faster check out system at all points of sale, and beer is now available for purchase throughout the entire venue. It’s another sign of the potential shown in privatizing Fair Park. The new operator, Spectra, promised to leverage its existing relationships to attract big-name events to the underused Fair Park buildings. In late 2018, it seemed difficult to picture promotors choosing the old Cotton Bowl over AT&T Stadium or even Fort Worth’s new Dickies Arena—but these announcements show that the company’s word had heft behind it.

The Cotton Bowl may not be the fanciest stadium in town, but there’s something epic about seeing a band in a venue that they first played 45 years ago. And now you can drink beer in the nosebleeds.

Tickets for the No Filter tour go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. (Last minute Valentine’s Day gift, anyone?) American Express Card Members will have exclusive pre sale access starting on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m.