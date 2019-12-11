Get Free Museum, Concert, and Theater Tickets Using Your Dallas Library Card

If you have a Dallas library card, you now have a free ticket to cultural experiences like the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Dallas Theater Center. This comes courtesy of Culture Pass, a new initiative from the city of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture and the Dallas Public Library. The program, which has been a success in cities like New York City and Phoenix, offers library members complimentary tickets to local museums, concerts, performances, and attractions from participating organizations.

Dallas introducing Culture Pass–a suggestion taken from the Dallas Festival of Ideas–is one sign of the city’s progress in implementing the 2018 Dallas Cultural Plan, the primary goal of which is to improve equity citywide and make the arts accessible for everybody.

Here’s how it works: First, have a current Dallas Public Library card. You’ll have to be a Dallas resident, a student or teacher at a public or charter school, or a city of Dallas employee. Once you have a library card number and PIN, you can login to Culture Pass Dallas and see what’s on the menu. There’s a long list of partners like Teatro Dallas, TITAS, Uptown Players, Dallas Chamber Symphony, Perot Museum, DMA, Majestic Theater, The Sixth Floor Museum, Cara Mia Theatre Co., and many others. Every date offers something a little different–maybe there are DMA passes available for a Tuesday and Kitchen Dog Theater tickets up for a Friday. The organizations provide free tickets based on availability, so you may not be able to get exactly what you want when you want it, but you’ll have plenty of options to get out and about.

You can book up to five reservations at any given time. Each attraction has limits on the number of free passes one person can reserve for one event, and in one calendar year, so you can’t just go to one place over and over again. However, there’s currently not a limit on how many total Culture Pass activities you can do throughout the year.

It’s true what Arthur said: Having fun really isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. Get your Culture Pass here.