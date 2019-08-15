Weekend Round-Up: Dallas Comedy House Re-Opens, Vampire Weekend, and Women Texas Film Festival

We’re halfway through August–how does that make you feel? If you answered anxious and yearning for more fleeting yet glorious moments of summer fun, then I feel you. Let’s bask in the last few weeks of pool parties and sunbathing in triple digit temps while we can.

Step one: Deep Ellum Wine Walk hosts a Sangria Soirée tonight from 6-9 p.m. You can sip and shop at neighborhood favorites, and you get to take home a cool wine glass.

Next up on your weekend radar is the Women Texas Film Festival, a wonderful option for those interested in enjoying cinema and air conditioning. It kicks off tonight with a screening of Crshd, a female-driven college comedy, at Texas Theatre with director Emily Cohn. We’ll have a preview of the full festival up on FrontRow tomorrow morning, so keep an eye out for that.

This weekend also brings the return of Dallas Comedy House, which officially reopens in a new space in Deep Ellum tonight. The Grand Opening Weekend includes a ton of improv shows and stand-up. See the schedule here.

As far as pool parties, this Saturday is the final edition of All TogetHER at the W Hotel’s Wet Deck. The event is designed to empower women and create a nurturing community. There’s a yoga class with Ebony Smith of Yoga N Da Hood, a glam bar, freshly pressed juices, cupcakes, and fun music. That starts at noon and tickets are $20.

Finally, start the new week off on a high note at Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride Tour at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $26.

