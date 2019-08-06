Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Weekday Round-Up: Comedy, Fried Chicken, and Pour Yourself into History

Learn something new about a Dallas landmark this week.

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment August 6, 2019 10:47 am

A new summer week is coming in hot. Like, triple digits hot, so you’ll want to make plans in the soft embrace of central air conditioning. We have a few suggestions of places to chill out and start your week on a high note. 

On Tuesday, join the Dallas Historical Society at a Pour Yourself into History happy hour at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. The group will be talking about the hotel’s history for its 40th anniversary. The event goes from 6-8 p.m.

You know what goes well with air conditioning? Fried chicken. Brick & Bones, the delicious comfort food restaurant in Deep Ellum, celebrates its fourth birthday on Wednesday with a party featuring food from Stirr Dallas and drinks by Will Call Bar. 

See our schedule for the week on our Things To Do page.

