Weekday Round-Up: 29Rooms in Dallas, Shakespeare in the Bar, and Social Distortion

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment August 12, 2019 12:26 pm

Something exciting happened over the weekend: 29Rooms, the immersive pop-up museum from Refinery29, finally arrived in Dallas. The elaborate installation is on view at South Side Ballroom through August 18, and we got a peek at the interactive artworks at Friday’s opening. 

The 29-part exhibit ranges from traditional artwork–like an oversized drip sculpture by Dan Lam–to conceptual experiences, like 29 Questions, which prompts guests to stare into a stranger’s eyes and ask them 29 questions. There’s also a mini escape room, a nostalgic bedroom where you can play video games and pose for the ‘gram, and a sparkling disco room, complete with funky music. So, yes, there are definitely photo-worthy spots–but 29Rooms isn’t just a pretty backdrop. Participating artists include Alicia Eggert, Yvette Mayorga, Kali Uchis, Carlota Guerrero, and many more. 

Tickets are steep at $30 (though that’s comparable to other local pop-up museums), but there is a lot to see at Expand Your Reality. Consider it for a trendy date or best friend outing. You can see what it looks like here

Speaking of immersive experiences, Shakespeare in the Bar presents a showing of Midsummer Night’s Dream tonight at 8 p.m. You may be used to Shakespeare in the Bar al fresco, but this play will unfold within the air conditioned halls of Theater Three. Tickets are $15 and include a Theater Three cup. 

If neither of those events does it for you, here’s something totally different: Flogging Molly and Social Distortion bring their Summer 2019 Tour to Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. They’ll be joined by special guests The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes. Tickets start at $40. 

For more fun events happening imminently, check our Things To Do page.

