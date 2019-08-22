This Weekend In Dallas: Marc Maron, Block Parties, and Willy Wonka

Dallasites, you’re in for a fun weekend. Everywhere you look there are concerts, parties, pop-up markets, and theatrical affairs.

This evening you have a few choices. Over in Denton, a trifecta of local talent, Pearl Earl, Sunbuzzed, and Felt & Fur are performing at Dan’s Silverleaf. In Deep Ellum you can catch Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog at The Bomb Factory (the latter is one of my favorite live shows). And if you’re feeling funny, actor and comedian Marc Maron is at the Majestic Theatre.

Friday offers an opportunity to slow down and take in Dallas’ best natural, er, supernatural, feature. Haunted Rooms America is leading a Ghost Hunt to find the Lady of White Rock Lake. It will be spooky, but there will also be a barbecue.

On Saturday, we’re back to more lively engagements like Decks in the Park’s rooftop pool party at Canvas Dallas. Austin Eastciders is having a block party in Bishop Arts District that should be fun (stop by the new Botanist bar while you’re there). There’s also a mini hip-hop festival, It Ain’t Fair, going all day at The Green Elephant. If you haven’t gotten enough of block parties by Sunday, check out the Sabor Latino Food Truck Festival from 12-7 p.m. There’s going to be tons of food, kid-friendly activities, and a market.

Lastly, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory is at the Winspear Thursday through Sunday. This production of the Roald Dahl tale has a new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

