This Weekend in Dallas: Labor Day, a Jazz Festival, and Free Yoga

August is coming to a close and so is summer 2019, but the weather is still perfect for having fun in the sun. This Labor Day weekend brings a slew of festivals, pool parties, concerts, and revelry.

The Riverfront Jazz Festival returns Friday-Sunday with soulful artists like Erykah Badu, Jennifer Holliday, Tito Puente, Jr., Raheem DeVaughn, and more.

Meanwhile, the Texas International Pop Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in Lewisville on Saturday and Sunday with ZZ Top, Chicago, Sarah Jaffe, Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights, Grand Funk Railroad, and others. Learn a bit about the festival’s colorful history here.

If you’re looking for tropical vibes this holiday weekend, the Dallas Reggae Festival is at Longhorn Ballroom from Saturday-Monday. The lineup includes Culture, Busy Signal, Etana, and others. There will also be free jerk chicken and Jamaican flags–what’s not to love?

A new hip-hop festival dubbed Family Business will make its debut at The Bomb Factory on Saturday with Young Thug, Trippie Redd, Smokepurpp, and Lil Keed.

The 13th annual DFW Free Day of Yoga is on Saturday in Main Street Garden. There will be mini sessions with teachers and studios from across the city, plus live music, and food and drinks. It starts at 8 a.m.–and the high for that day is 97 degrees, so we recommend getting an early start.

