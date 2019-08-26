Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Album art from Common's Let Love.

Arts & Entertainment

Events This Week In Dallas: Trivia, Movie Nights, and Common

Summer isn't over yet!

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment August 26, 2019 12:20 pm

This morning, as I returned to the office after a weeklong vacation and searched for some Things To Do in Dallas this week, I came to a disturbing realization: Summer is drawing to a close. There’s really nothing we can do about it besides enjoying the last of it. In fact, I think you should go out tonight. 

Parliament, the excellent cocktail bar in Uptown, celebrates another anniversary with The Five Year Voyage tonight at 8 p.m. Stop by for a gimlet and some funkadelic music. It’s free to attend with an RSVP

Before that shindig begins, there’s an EarthxFilm screening at the Magnolia Theatre at 7 p.m. The movie is Kifaru, a documentary about the last male white rhino, and director David Hambridge will be there. There’s also a virtual reality experience in the lobby ahead of the film. Tickets are free with registration.

Meanwhile at Trinity Cider, Dallasites101 continues its trivia series with a night of Gilmore Girls on Monday. The questions begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 online, including one cider.  

There’s more trivia fun on Tuesday at Geeks Who Drink’s Quiz for a Cause benefiting Dallas Afterschool. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at Deep Ellum Brewing Company. 

Wednesday offers a range of options for evening activities. 

There’s an advance screening of Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins, at Alamo Drafthouse locations across DFW. The film will be followed by a livestream panel discussions. Read more about the new documentary here

The Adolphus finishes out its Summer Cinema Series with a showing of Jaws at 8:30 p.m. on its seventh floor pool deck. It’s supposed to rain, so the movie may be moved inside. In any case, it’s free to attend. 

Finally, Grammy-winning artist Common brings the Let Love Tour to The Bomb Factory on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Special guest Maimouna Youssef (Mumu Fresh) will open the show. Tickets start at $40. 

For the full lineup for this Monday through Wednesday, visit our Things To Do page

