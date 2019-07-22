Weekday Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, Queen and Adam Lambert, and National Tequila Day

Need to make some last minute plans for tonight? Pop star Shawn Mendes brings his tour to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. The “Señorita” singer and rumored boyfriend of Camila Cabello will be joined by special guest Alessia Cara. Tickets start at $70.

If you’re looking for something more low key, singer songwriter Tyler Ramsey and musician Carl Broemel (from My Morning Jacket) will be playing The Kessler at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.

Tomorrow night, Queen and Adam Lambert stop at American Airlines Center for The Rhapsody Tour, a theatrical new production with all the group’s most famous songs. Tickets are scarce at this point, but you can find some starting at $250.

Forget about Wine Wednesday this week–it’s National Tequila Day on July 24. You can check out celebrations at Happiest Hour, Legacy Hall, The Rustic, Tacos Mariachi, Gloria’s, and Las Almas Rotas. Or you can just gaze at these pretty margs. Cheers.

