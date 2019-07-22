Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photo via Shawn Mendes' official Facebook page.

Arts & Entertainment

Weekday Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, Queen and Adam Lambert, and National Tequila Day

There's "Nothing Holding Me Back" from having fun on a Monday.

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment July 22, 2019 2:49 pm

Need to make some last minute plans for tonight? Pop star Shawn Mendes brings his tour to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. The “Señorita” singer and rumored boyfriend of Camila Cabello will be joined by special guest Alessia Cara. Tickets start at $70. 

If you’re looking for something more low key, singer songwriter Tyler Ramsey and musician Carl Broemel (from My Morning Jacket) will be playing The Kessler at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. 

Tomorrow night, Queen and Adam Lambert stop at American Airlines Center for The Rhapsody Tour, a theatrical new production with all the group’s most famous songs. Tickets are scarce at this point, but you can find some starting at $250. 

Forget about Wine Wednesday this week–it’s National Tequila Day on July 24. You can check out celebrations at Happiest Hour, Legacy Hall, The Rustic, Tacos Mariachi, Gloria’s, and Las Almas Rotas. Or you can just gaze at these pretty margs. Cheers. 

Find more events on our Things To Do page. 

Newsletter

Never miss out on arts and entertainment events in Dallas with our FrontRow newsletter.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments