Weekday Round-Up: Last Chance to See Jonas Wood and Penny Candy

As summer continues to fly by at a seriously alarming pace, we’d like to remind you of some fleeting art opportunities in your backyard. This week is your last chance to see popular contemporary artist Jonas Wood’s very first solo museum exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art. You can read our write-up of the colorful, botanical show here. It’s really cool and easy on the eyeballs, and it’s free to attend as part of the museum’s general admission policy. Check out the Caravaggio on loan while you’re there.

This week also marks the final days of the world premiere of Penny Candy, Jonathan Norton’s theatrical love letter to Dallas’ Pleasant Grove, at the Wyly’s Studio Theatre. The brand new production is at times jarring, at times heartwarming, and always engrossing. You can read our write-up here. I highly recommend snagging a ticket to a show before its final curtain on Sunday, July 14.

Other artsy things happening this week include some fun events from Dallas Historical Society on Tuesday. There’s a lunchtime Brown Bag Lecture on Dallas’ most infamous gangsters led by author Dr. Lindsay Baker. That evening, there’s a Pour Yourself Into History Happy Hour at Milo Butterfingers.

The Wild Detectives’ has its Inner Moonlight monthly poetry series on Wednesday night. Princess McDowell and Gabby Edwards will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. before a brief open mic.

