Weekend Round-Up: Pride Block Party, Reunion Lawn Party, and Summer Solstice

Happy summer solstice eve! Tomorrow is the longest day of the year, and, if you play your cards right, it could be the funnest, too. The Dallas Arts District is having a Pride Block Party on Friday in the neighborhood’s museums. The DMA will be open until midnight with a schedule of activities including, but not limited to, drag queen story hour, a performance by Verdigris Ensemble, film screenings, special guided tours, and art-making. Across the street, the Nasher has a pride-themed ‘til Midnight with a drag queen showcase, a concert, and a showing of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar. The DMA event costs $10 (non-members) and the Nasher’s is free.

Over in Deep Ellum, Dallasites101 is celebrating the summer solstice with a block party of its own at 2647 Main Street. There will be free Trinity Cider, henna and makeup applications, tarot card readings, and music from 6-9 p.m. If you want to keep the party going late into the night, popular EDM duo Snakehips is playing at It’ll Do starting at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Reunion Lawn Party returns for the fifth year with a family-friendly and free evening of outdoor fun. Expect beer, wine, food trucks, lawn games, a Dallas Stars Takeover, and music by DJ K-Sprinkles and Emerald City’s Party Machine.

